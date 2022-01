Alynda Segarra is releasing the new Hurray For The Riff Raff album Life On Earth, her first in five years and her first for Nonesuch Records, next month. The LP was recorded during the pandemic and produced by Brad Cook, and we’ve already heard the singles “Rhododendron” and “Jupiter’s Dance.” Now we’re getting “Pierced Arrows,” which Segarra says is “a heartbreak song, lost in the realm of memory. Being stuck in the past, and finding the rapidly changing world uncanny and bizarre. Trying to outrun trauma. Finding a meeting place between tough and tender. Memory replaying inside/beside you, triggering fight or flight responses.”

