NATO leader eyes more talks with Russia after lengthy session

Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian and NATO officials held a “serious and direct exchange” over soaring tensions in Ukraine and eastern Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, asserting that the Western military alliance still has deep concerns about the Kremlin’s policy but hopes for more talks to ease the...

The Independent

US intelligence says Russia planning false flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion

US officials say the United States has information that Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine. The revelation comes as the United States has urged Russia not to invade its neighbour.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was concerned Russia would stage such an attack, saying it was similar to what Moscow did in 2014 by accusing Ukraine of preparing an attack against Russian forces and warned it could happen between mid-January and mid-February.She said Russia had already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use...
AFP

Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow. The allegations and incident mark a striking new escalation in tensions over Ukraine, just after a week of talks between the West and Russia that sought a diplomatic solution. Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbour will never join NATO -- which on Friday announced new cyber cooperation with Kyiv in response to the attack. Detailing intelligence findings, the White House said that Russia was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion" by blaming Ukraine.
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
State
Georgia State
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
The Independent

US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

The Biden administration has determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to potentially further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, a U.S. official said Friday.The administration believes Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign by framing Ukraine as an aggressor that has been preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to discuss sensitive intelligence on the record,U.S. intelligence officials have...
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
