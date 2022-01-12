Experience helps SBU hoops through COVID-19 pause
Stony Brook basketball coach Geno Ford says thank goodness he's got older guys on his team because they know how to roll with the the punches.
Stony Brook basketball coach Geno Ford says thank goodness he's got older guys on his team because they know how to roll with the the punches.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0