ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Digital Health Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry trends

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Digital Health Market by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030. Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11299. List of Key Players. Cerner Corporation. Cisco systems. General Electric company....

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Everything-as-a-Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Avaya, Rack space, VMware

The latest 102+ page survey report on Global Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Dell, Avaya, Rackspace, VMware, AWS & Orange Business Services.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Heating Tape Market 2022 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Heating Tape Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Heating Tape Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Heating Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Freight and Logistics Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The " Freight and Logistics - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Pancaran Group, PT. Samudera, PT. Dunia Express Transindo, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics, PT. Siba Surya, Linc Group - PT. Cipta Mapan Logistic, Ceva Holdings LLC, PT Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE), PT. Puninar Jaya, Sinotrans Ltd, PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa, PT. Cardig Logistics Indonesia, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, PT. Bina SinarAmity (BSA Logistics), CKB Logistics, PT Indika Logistic & Support Services, Kerry Logistics Network Limited & PT. POS Indonesia. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Packaged Soup Market Expected To Reach $18,317.3 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas Herald

Natural Language Processing Market May Set Major Growth by 2027 | Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Natural Language Processing Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Natural Language Processing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market is Booming Worldwide| Bosch + Sohn, Andon, Yuwell, Microlife, Sejoy.

The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market (2022-28) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several key features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in-depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Hybrid SUVs Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Luxury Hybrid SUVs Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Technology#Market Intelligence#End User Lrb#Healthcare Providers#Payers#Healthcare Consumers#Download Sample Report#General Electric#Koninklijke Philips#Mckesson Corporation#Cagr#Mhealth#Allied Market Research#Amr#Allied Analytics Llp
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Monitoring Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Datadog, Veritis, Google

The latest 112+ page survey report on Global Cloud Monitoring Service Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Cloud Monitoring Service market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Datadog, Veritis, Google, VMware, Zoho, Rackspace, Sematext, New Relic, Dynatrace, Netreo, IBM, Huawei, Alibaba, Amazon & Tencent.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market is Booming Worldwide| Systems Scanning, EBSL, Auto-ID Technology Ltd., Hong Kong RFID Limited

The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market (2022-28) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several key features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in-depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Takaful Market to Reach US$ 49.8 Billion by 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Takaful Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global takaful market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Billion in 2021. As a result, the market value is projected to reach US$ 49.8 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Takaful is an Islamic insurance concept based on the principle of mutual sharing of risks. In this type of insurance, the participants pool in a specific sum so as to provide aid at the time of need and guarantee that the losses will be distributed equally across each member. In takaful, the amount of contribution is decided according to the personal circumstances of members and the type of coverage they require. Takaful insurance companies serve as an alternative to commercial insurance companies as the latter violate the restrictions on interest, uncertainty and gambling principles which are outlawed in sharia. Recently, there has been a rise in the number of institutions that offer Islamic financial services which have aided in the expansion of takaful across the globe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Market - Key Players | Growth Analysis

The Global Electric Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from 4,093 thousand units in 2021 to 34,756 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%. Factors such as growing demand for low emission commuting and governments supporting long-range, zero-emission vehicles through subsidies & tax rebates have compelled the manufacturers to provide electric vehicles around the world. This has led to a growing demand for electric vehicles in the market. Countries around the world have set up targets for emission reductions according to their own capacity.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 5.20% through 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "cosmetic dentistry, by product type, end-user, and age group: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.
SKIN CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Adult Hygiene Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Carrefour, Proctor & Gamble, Godrej

The " Adult Hygiene - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Proctor & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Carrefour, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Godrej Industries Ltd, ANSELL, Braun Melsungen, HARTMANN, Unicharm, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark & Bella and Masmi. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Floor Coating To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | CAGR: 4.8%

The industrial floor coating market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade due to rise in industrial infrastructure and construction. Growth of the construction sector in residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable industrial floor coating market goods to fulfill the need for long-lasting industrial floors from a fast-increasing population. The global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Workplace Technologies Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Digital Workplace Technologies Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global LED Driver Market To Be Driven By The Growing Incorporation Of LEDs Over Traditional Lights In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global LED Driver Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global LED driver market, assessing the market based on its segments like driving methods, products, forms, technologies, components, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mileage Tracking Software Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | MileCatcher, CarData Consultants, Everlance

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Mileage Tracking Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mileage Tracking Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Network Slicing Market Expected To Hit $921.02 Million By 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network slicing market was estimated at $172.56 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Image Recognition Market Expected to reach $86 billion and CAGR of 21.8% by 2025

The global image recognition market was pegged at $17.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025. The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy