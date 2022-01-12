ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neoprene Market Upcoming Trends, And Industry Size By 2030 | Zenith Rubber, Pidilite Industries

 2 days ago

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neoprene Market by Product (Neoprene Sponge/Foam, Neoprene Sheet, and Neoprene Latex) and End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global neoprene industry generated $1.9 billion in 2020, and...

Network Slicing Market Expected To Hit $921.02 Million By 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network slicing market was estimated at $172.56 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Image Recognition Market Expected to reach $86 billion and CAGR of 21.8% by 2025

The global image recognition market was pegged at $17.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025. The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.
DevOps Market Worth to Reach $9,407 Million by 2023

Surge in inclination towards application development due to growing number of digital businesses and proliferation of digitization among various industries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps market during the forecast period. DevOps practices have changed how enterprises and software producers develop their applications, digital platform, and digital services. The global market have witnessed significant growth with new innovations in software development processes and toolsets that support software delivery and infrastructure management efficiently. With growing need to meet diversified consumer demands every application needs to upgrade and accommodate new features. This in turn is also a factor that boost the demand for DevOps among digital businesses.
North America Waste Management is Big Booming with Business Experts to $229.3 billion by 2027

Implementation of advance waste disposal and waste collection systems, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth market. According to the Allied Market Research, titled North America Waste Management Market by Type (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, and Hazardous Waste), and Service (Collection Services, and Disposable Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. Huge amount of waste is being generated from the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn, it drives of the North America waste management market growth.
State
Oregon State
Loyalty Management Market Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players | Forecast - 2020-2027

The global loyalty management market is driven by a rise in the use of mobile phones, lack of awareness about loyalty programs among consumers, a significant increase in the number of card holders, and growth in appreciation for online reward management solutions. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, increase in expenditure on loyalty programs from the organizations, stringent government rules & regulations, and rapid growth in applications of Big data and machine learning supplement the market growth.
Mobile Security Market Projected to Hit $122.89 Billion by 2027

The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of the mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application such as protecting data against malwares and cyberattacks and providing access of data from remote location. Furthermore, increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need arising from adoption of BOYD in workplaces are the major factors driving the growth of the Mobile Security Market.
Weather Forecasting Services Market Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast

According to the report, the global weather forecasting services market was pegged at $1.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $2.78 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the period from 2017 to 2023. The global weather forecasting services market is divided into forecasting type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting.
Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Luxury Hybrid SUVs Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Luxury Hybrid SUVs Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Adult Hygiene Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Carrefour, Proctor & Gamble, Godrej

The " Adult Hygiene - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Proctor & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Carrefour, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Godrej Industries Ltd, ANSELL, Braun Melsungen, HARTMANN, Unicharm, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark & Bella and Masmi. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Speaker Growth by Product, Technology, and Application by 2027 | CAGR of 30.5%

The growing popularity of smart speakers and true wireless stereo is anticipated to boost the global speaker market considerably. The global speaker market size is expected to reach $233,274.6 million in 2027 from $39,576.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027. Introduction of smart speakers has revolutionized the speaker industry by providing innumerable features such as active voice control, integration with home automation devices, artificial intelligence features, and data analyses.
Everything-as-a-Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Avaya, Rack space, VMware

The latest 102+ page survey report on Global Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Dell, Avaya, Rackspace, VMware, AWS & Orange Business Services.
Industrial Floor Coating To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | CAGR: 4.8%

The industrial floor coating market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade due to rise in industrial infrastructure and construction. Growth of the construction sector in residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable industrial floor coating market goods to fulfill the need for long-lasting industrial floors from a fast-increasing population. The global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Solar Panel Coatings Market Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region-Forecasts 2030 | $15.7 billion by 2030

Solar Panel Coatings Market is driven by surge in applications & widespread usage of solar energy and government support policies to promote solar energy. However, high cost of solar panel coatings hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment towards solar energy research and development presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Digital Twin Technology Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Siemens, General Electric, Microsoft

The " Digital Twin Technology - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Tibco Software Inc., Siemens Ltd., General Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation, Schnitger Corporation, Forbesindia.com & SAP SE. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

According to the report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy), Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2021 to USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The beverage processing equipment market has been growing in accordance with the advancement of the beverage industry. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages. The rise in consumer spending for fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks and beer has driven the market for beverage processing equipment.
Industrial Sensors Market worth $31.9 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this markets growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.
Mobile Cranes Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During 2021 to 2027

The compactness and ease of accessibility has propelled mobile cranes market popularity among traditional crane users. The global mobile cranes market size is expected to reach $17.9 billion in 2027 from $14.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Mobile cranes are equipped with hydraulic telescopic arm or lattice booms for lifting and transporting medium to heavy weight loads. Mobile cranes provide the advantage of easy transit from one job site to another unlike fixed cranes. In addition, they require very less time for installation and set-up and have self-decking and un-decking features.
