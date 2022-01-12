Roku Got Some Very Good News, Should You Buy?

Netflix raised the monthly price of all subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada, as the streamer looks to generate more revenue from a slower-growing base customers. The price increase, announced Friday, will see Netflix’s Standard plan — its most popular tier, which provides two simultaneous HD streams, go up by $1.50, to $15.49 per month. The company also increased the price in Canada, where the Standard package increased from $14.99 (Canadian) climbed to $16.49 (Canadian). The hikes are the first for the U.S. since October 2020. The higher rates come Netflix has seen its subscriber growth slow down in its UCAN (U.S. and Canada) region significantly over the past year. “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix rep said in a statement (language similar to that it has used in the past). “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO