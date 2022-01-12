Roku Got Some Very Good News, Should You Buy?

Roku has two potential paths to profit: advertising and commissions. Advertising may be risky, since Roku still lacks the data necessary to compete with Amazon and Google for targeting purposes. It has been a long time since I looked in on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and obviously, the pandemic has played...
Table of Contents
Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro
Best Deals on iPads
The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops
Best Deals on Apple Watches
Best Deals on the iPhone 13
The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones
Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers
Apple HomePod Mini Bundle
The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all...
Spotify is down roughly 40% from all-time highs set in February of last year. In order for Spotify (SPOT) to be a sound investment, in my opinion, it will need to continue building its content library by purchasing exclusive rights. While I believe there are significant challenges to Spotify's future profitability, which I will touch on in the 'Risks' section, they may be able to increase operating leverage by controlling rights to popular podcasts and music. Through content control, I believe Spotify will continue as the world's most popular audio streaming service by attracting new users and heightening revenue per user through increased premium costs and advertising revenues.
Netflix raised the monthly price of all subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada, as the streamer looks to generate more revenue from a slower-growing base customers.
The price increase, announced Friday, will see Netflix’s Standard plan — its most popular tier, which provides two simultaneous HD streams, go up by $1.50, to $15.49 per month. The company also increased the price in Canada, where the Standard package increased from $14.99 (Canadian) climbed to $16.49 (Canadian).
The hikes are the first for the U.S. since October 2020. The higher rates come Netflix has seen its subscriber growth slow down in its UCAN (U.S. and Canada) region significantly over the past year.
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix rep said in a statement (language similar to that it has used in the past). “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”
The new freestyle by Samsung is unlike any projector you’ve ever seen. Cylindrical in shape, it can swivel to project onto the wall or ceiling, doesn’t need a white screen to beam images onto, works just like a Samsung smart TV and can even attach to a light socket.Announced at the CES technology show in Las Vegas at the start of January, the freestyle is intended more for TikTok binging than Blu-ray movie nights.The freestyle can create images between 30-100in, and because it runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system, the interface looks just like that of a smart TV, complete with...
The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real!
Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday!
On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.67% to $537.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Netflix Inc. closed $163.77 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
Even though the metaverse isn't something that will have any tangible effect on anyone's life for a half-decade or so (if ever), it seems as though every tech company is worried about missing out on Mark Zuckerberg's virtual reality fantasy world. You might recall his video keynote explaining how great it will be when we all strap an Oculus Quest 2 to our faces and live our lives in a digital reality instead of in the real world.
Roku (ROKU) was once a tech darling but has since seen its stock crumble from recent highs. Margins have been negatively impacted by supply chain disruption but over the long term, I expect platform revenues to be the more important driver of stock returns. ROKU has $2 billion of net cash on its balance sheet and is generating substantial amounts of free cash flow. The stock trades at only 6.5x 2024e gross profits and appears ripe for a substantial re-rating. ROKU is a compelling buy amongst the beaten tech stocks in my coverage.
Yes, Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $189.99 today. And yes, you can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. But there's one type of Amazon deal right now that's outselling everything else by a landslide.
Needless to say, we're talking about COVID rapid home tests.
Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are actually discounted. They're still impossible to find in stock in most stores, so we have no idea how Amazon has COVID test kits in stock and on...
Are you looking for examples of Black Friday deals that are still available right now at Amazon? Well, we've got plenty to choose from. The star of the show is Amazon's sale on AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They're currently on sale for just $189.99, which is a huge $60 discount! You'll even find #1 best-selling luxurious bed sheets with 85,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $19.99. That's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday! But wait until you see Amazon's current Fire TV Stick 4K deal. This is definitely the lowest Fire TV Stick 4K price you'll find for...
If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
With many modern smartphones topping $1,000, buying a second-hand phone is a popular option. Amazon, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Apple’s refurbished store, and eBay are good places to find lightly used, previous generation phones at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new model. Sulastri Sulastri/Shutterstock. When buying a used...
By now you have probably come across so many reasons why your iPhone refuses to hold a charge. You may firmly believe there’s no hope left for your device and that you’ll inevitably have to shell out a ton more money for a new phone because yours refuses to stay powered for longer than a few hours. But don’t run to the Apple store just yet. Even after you’ve deleted the Facebook app and committed to a regular routine of frequent, shorter charging bursts to keep your phone in the sweet 30 to 80% charging zone, your iPhone could be refusing to maintain its charge long enough. Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, has a solution — this is the number one reason your iPhone battery keeps dying (and it’s not what you think).
Looking for something new to watch in 2022? Amazon is offering over a dozen 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more. The only problem is that today, January 3rd, will be your last chance to take advantage of it. We've...
Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 is one of the premier VR devices in the world right now. The headset is powerful and versatile, all while maintaining a price point much lower than most of its competitors. With Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, who owns Oculus, focusing so much attention on the...
Comments / 0