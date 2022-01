Should you wear a band shirt if you don't know the band? If you do, you might get exposed!. Now that everything is being recorded on video for our algorithmic overlords, the unhallowed tradition of “name three songs” has been immortalized. An incredible example took place on Watch What Happens Live! when one of the Real Housewives of Whereverthef—k wore a Metallica shirt on live TV. One caller was suspicious she might have been a poser, so they called into a show and asked her to name three Metallica songs. Turns out she couldn’t even name “One.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO