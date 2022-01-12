ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S.-EU trade, technology body to meet in Europe in 2022-Tai

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The new U.S.-European Union Trade and Technology Council, a body formed to help patch up strained transatlantic trade relations and help the allied democracies better compete...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kfgo.com

Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

VIENNA (Reuters) – Europe is closer to war than it has been at any time in the last 30 years, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau warned on Thursday at the launch of his country’s year-long chairmanship of the region’s largest security organisation. Without naming Russia in his...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Netherlands won’t send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Netherlands will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday. “Because of the COVID-19 measures in place in China there would only be limited opportunities for (…) bilateral contacts with...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Fed’s Daly: COVID-19 caused inflation, but Fed has to fix it

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly on Friday said COVID-19 is the main reason for overly high inflation, and the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates to reduce demand to bring it better in line with crimped supply. The latest Omicron variant of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Labor Rights#Reuters#Ttc
kfgo.com

Emissions set to rise with global power demand – IEA

PARIS (Reuters) – Global electricity demand over the next few years is set to slow after a record 2021 but will still result in higher carbon emissions without rapid gains in low-carbon supply and energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Global electricity demand rose by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour shadow minister was part of delegation to China with ‘agent’ of the communist state

A Labour shadow minister was once part of a delegation to China led by a group founded by the lawyer accused by MI5 of being an agent of the communist state, The Independent can reveal.Sarah Owen – considered a rising star in Keir Starmer’s party – was among a 20-strong delegation with Christine Ching Kui Lee, whose group, the British Chinese Project (BCP), organised the visit in 2013.The 58-year-old solicitor is the subject of a security services warning issued to parliamentarians, which alleges she has been seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Owen, then...
POLITICS
The Independent

US rejects UK plea for talks on steel tariffs in humiliation for Boris Johnson

The US has rejected a UK plea for face-to-face talks to remove punishing tariffs on UK steel, in an embarrassment for Boris Johnson.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the trade secretary, urged her counterpart in Washington to jump on a plane after the US refused to strike a deal because of its fears about threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol.But Gina Raimondo, the US commerce secretary, has now told the Department for International Trade (DIT), that she is too busy to travel to the UK at present.“While Secretary Raimondo appreciates the kind invitation, she’s not in a position to travel to London in-person at...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
The Independent

Review to probe activities of Chinese agent, says security minister

A review is to be held into how a suspected Chinese agent was able to get so close to senior British politicians, security minister Damian Hinds has said.MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee – a prominent London-based solicitor – has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.The Chinese Embassy rejected the claims, accusing the authorities of “smearing and intimidation” against the Chinese community in the UK.However, Mr Hinds said the security services have been aware of Lee’s activities – including channelling funds to British politicians...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico’s complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
ECONOMY
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

U.S. reassured Europe over Russia talks – EU foreign policy chief

BREST, France (Reuters) – Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the bloc’s involvement, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Thursday. “With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close...
POLITICS
The Independent

What does an ‘ambitious’ trade agreement with the UK mean for India?

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Russia threatening security architecture of Europe EU

The EU's chief diplomat accuses Moscow of attempting to drive a rift between the bloc and the US. Russia is threatening Ukraine with a ?new intervention? and putting Europe's long-standing security architecture at risk, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. In a statement published online before...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy