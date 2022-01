Really sorry for this, and I've tried to find the answer within here and on the internet, but if someone can help me with this I'd appreciate it. I've just been given access to our WS1 console, and its a bit of a mess, the person who half set it up has left, and no documentation. Most of it, I can get by reading the KBs etc, but our intelligent hub has been deployed and it says Hello ****, Welcome to {OrganizationGroup} and its bugging me on how to change? can anyone help or point me in the right area.

