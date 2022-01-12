ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss Tuchel won't rule out ending Gilmour loan at Norwich

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won't rule out ending the loan of Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour. On a season-long deal, Gilmour is back at Stamford Bridge for an injury...

www.tribalfootball.com

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defeat FAYC opponents Watford in extra-time

Chelsea defeated Watford 3-2 in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup yesterday. Despite taking an early two-goal lead, Chelsea were pegged back and taken to extra-time. An early goal came through Harry Vale. Chelsea doubled our lead with a piercing counter-attack which allowed Jude Soonsup-Bell to round the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel discusses Loftus-Cheek and Kenedy plans

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has played down the prospect of Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaving this month. Juventus are interested in the midfielder. But Tuchel said: "We haven't talked about it. "He has a lot of game time I would say, if you look at last year and this season. "He has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Can Man City end our title hopes?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says facing Manchester City will be a great barometer for where his team stand. Chelsea visit City tomorrow for the early kickoff. Asked if a defeat would end their title hopes, Tuchel said, "Maybe, who knows. "The biggest difference so far this season as far as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola has improved from studying ‘creative’ Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas TuchelHaving won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.“Since he was at Mainz,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

Antonio Conte has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their transfer strategy for the month - but now must turn his focus to Spurs’ attempts to overcome a two-goal deficit against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.“I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing,” he said. “Then the club has to decide the best way to go. I don’t have expectations.“I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the most important thing was speak to the club. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger proves again why Chelsea cannot afford to lose him

It seemed very befitting of the modern-day Chelsea to make up for a lack of ruthlessness in the first leg with a clinical defensive display in the second. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week should have been at least three, and so on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, they decided to get that overdue third and then sat on it for 72 minutes plus stoppage time.As ever with the most robust displays under Thomas Tuchel, it was a team performance. And typically at its core was a dominant Antonio Rudiger.Rudiger’s header – or rather, shoulder – from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
UEFA
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss David Moyes: Norwich have a really good manager

West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City counterpart Dean Smith. The Hammers meet Norwich later tonight. Moyes said, "Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. "I think the thing about Norwich is that they've got a really good manager in Dean...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Arsenal send Balogun to Middlesbrough

Arsenal have loaned England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun to Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners academy in 2012, has scored two goals in 10 first-team games for Arsenal. He made his debut against Dundalk in the Europa League in October 2020,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

