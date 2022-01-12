Visual Poetry at the Savoy

On Jan. 20, the Savoy Theater will host Norwich filmmaker Nora Jacobson for a post-screening Q & A on her new documentary “Ruth Stone and the Vast Library of the Female Mind.” Jacobson will be joined by her two collaborators, Vermont poets Chard deNiord and Bianca Stone. This lyrical documentary showcases...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
Every year thousands of books are published for children. How do you choose what new books to stock your shelves with before the new year? Award-winning children’s books have always been a go-to resource for teachers, parents, and caregivers. Among the most prestigious awards given for children’s literature are...
What better way to start the new year than building a glorious to-read pile? January has something for everyone. The literary offerings of 2022 are starting off strong with a delightful and genuine memoir from a beloved writer, a romance written by a couple married in real life, a thriller featuring sociopathic rich people, and more.
For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
At the beginning of a new year, we watch the “light begin its move toward spring,” the poet puts it. I like this poem partly because I recognize that this is what we writers, painters, musicians, do too — try to turn what we see, what we hear, what we sense in our landscape, into art.
Four Windows Press has published two new volumes of poetry by Door County poets, both of whom have had work published in the Peninsula Pulse and in anthologies, magazines and journals. A Gatherer of days and lights and secret places by Ethel Mortenson Davis contains both her poetry and samples...
On The Point, two poets talk with our host Mindy Todd about their recent work. Too often in U.S. culture, and notably in faith communities, a culture of white supremacy is reinforced in damaging but unexamined ways. In her book The Darkness Divine: A Loving Challenge to my Faith. poet and Reverend Dr. Kristen Harper addresses the ways commonplace language, imagery and cultural touchstones can demean and dehumanize people of color.
Pipeline, a new play from Dominique Morriseau, directed by David Vaughn Straughn (right), and starring Aiyana Marcus (left) opens on January 14 at Live Arts. The production will feature a reception for educators on January 22, and an audience talkback on January 27. Photo: Will Kerner. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE...
Linda Haviland Conte shares the poem, Harding's Beach. Linda Haviland Conte is the author of the chapbook Slow As A Poem (Ibbetson Street, 2002) and of the full-length collection Seldom Purely (Ibbetson Street, 2020). Her work appears in several anthologies and magazines including From the Farther Shore (Bass River Press, 2021), Connecticut River Review, and Bagels with the Bards. Her poems have received recognition from the poetry societies of Connecticut and Illinois, and the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. Linda is now Treasurer and Membership Coordinator for The New England Poetry Club.
When I first encountered contemporary poetry, I was pushed into a troubling space where trying to figure out one central theme left me baffled. Thanks to academic conditioning, I was one of those poetry readers who could quickly pinpoint the main idea and then earn accolades for doing so, not realizing that somehow enjoying poetry had become secondary in the process. This is when I was introduced to John Ashbery’s “Paradoxes And Oxymorons” where he writes, “you have it but you don’t have it / you miss it, it misses you / you miss each other.” This poem changed my perception of poetry.
Join the Poetry Cafe and WUNC for a new season of spoken word, music, and laughter. Our monthly celebration of spoken word poetry kicks off Saturday, January 8th from 8-10 pm at the Cultural Arts Center in Greensboro. This is our first event of the season, make sure you stay...
Half-shaped and observative of the gaggles of tanned skin talking about the next election. a Cuban man with dreams of reverence of his country. The swamp heat gives its kiss and regards. As the rising heat blind the air in alabaster,. the sun dims with the threat of leaving forever...
Refractive Africa by Will Alexander (Granta, £10.99) This visionary act of “transpersonal witness” to a continent is an Afromodernist epic in the tradition of Kamau Brathwaite’s The Arrivants. It is first of all an act of repossession, as in the opening section’s dialogue with Nigerian novelist Amos Tutuola and closing homage to the Madagascan Jean-Joseph Rabearivelo, often considered Africa’s first modern poet. At the heart of the book is a 50-page poem, The Congo, on that country as a site of colonial pillage, “vertiginous with derangement”. An incantation against “Eurocentric stultification”, Refractive Africa embraces an aesthetic of sprawl and overreach, summoning free-flowing visions of grandeur and desolation. Alexander, an American, is the author of more than 30 books, and his introduction to a British readership is overdue.
Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
Brian Spiegel is a Salinas-based photographer and web developer. His latest collection, “The Sea,” is now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “‘The Sea’ is incredible,” organizers write. “It gives us life and sometimes it takes it away.” The artist added: “I like to view the Earth from the edge of the seashore through distance to the life-giving sun, as life is a delicate balance. I’ll show you the sun, the sea, clouds in the sky and the essence of its magnificence.” This and other new exhibits at PGAC will be on display until Feb. 24. For more, check out brianspiegelphoto.com. [AP]
Poet Amanda Gorman released “New Day’s Lyric” on InstaGram two days ago and will raise money for humanitarian aid organization the International Rescue Committee, to help aid those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instagram parent company Meta is also donating $50,000 to the organization. You can read Gorman’s latest poem in full below and see the InstaGram video:
New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that a virtual poetry workshop for adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for Caffeinated Verse on January 15 and The Write Time on February 19. The Caffeinated Verse series of workshops include a featured reader followed by an open mic format for poets...
It was a soothing experience to see our index finger pointing to a higher truth in the December 7, 2021 issue of India Currents. Why call it DESI when its core is universal?. The first quote is from William Blake, an English poet known for an Upanishadic core in his heart. His lines are as if translated from our Vedic literature: anorapyaniyan, mahato mahiyan. In modern technological terms, it will be expressed as covering from microcosm to macrocosm. Only a poet can create such a highly condensed truth.
