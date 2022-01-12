Northern Ireland to face Luxembourg in March friendly

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Following her first meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, held at her official residence at Chevening in Kent, she said they had agreed to hold further talks on January 24.However she refused to rule out the possibility the UK could invoke Article 16 – suspending part of the arrangements in the protocol – if they could not agree a way forward.“We have had constructive talks with the EU. We are now going to going into intensive negotiations to...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO