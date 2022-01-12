Northern Ireland to face Luxembourg in March friendly

Leading travel figures have welcomed the end of the French travel ban on British visitors. The frontiers will open some time on Friday 14 January, almost four weeks after British visitors were prohibited because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.Julia Simpson, president of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said: “WTTC welcomes the reopening of French borders to UK travellers. Once a variant is endemic closing borders is pointless and only damages livelihoods, especially in travel and tourism, one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic.”Christophe Mathieu, chief executive of Brittany Ferries, said: “This news comes...
