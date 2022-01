“Why have there been no great women artists?” is the question at the heart of a Linda Nochlin essay by the same name, first published in ARTnews in 1971. In that article, Nochlin argued against the “insidious” answer that the question provoked: “There are no great women artists because women are incapable of greatness.” The 50th anniversary of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” last year prompted Andrea Karnes, chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, to revisit Nochlin’s essay. In her forthcoming show “Women Painting Women,” Karnes aims to make clear that nothing—and...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO