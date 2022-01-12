ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Reid Says Drake Showed Up to a 'Euphoria' Table Read and Was Super Into It

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria is back for Season 2, and executive producer Drake had a big role in production. Storm Reid told Kelly Clarkson that Drake showed up for table reads a few months ago, and was super invested in the show, saying "He’s really involved. We were doing table reads for season 2...

