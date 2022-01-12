ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Group Asking for Gratitude Cards for Health Care Workers

Hospitals are really struggling right now and honestly, they've been struggling for the past 2 years. All health care workers deserve much more than we can give them, but here's something we can give them as a thank you: gratitude cards and artwork. A Rochester, Minnesota group called Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere (CAKE) is currently collecting these gratitude cards and artwork to distribute soon.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Science Fair in Rochester, Minnesota at Risk of Being Terminated

Huge Science Fair in Rochester, Minnesota at Risk of Being Terminated. If your kids are in love with all things science, you've probably seen a registration in your inbox about the GATEway Science Fair that happens every Winter in Rochester, Minnesota. My own kids have created projects and learned a ton from the other exhibitors...and got a t-shirt! Unfortunately, those registrations may come to an end according to an e-mail that just showed up in my inbox.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Dumb or Safe? More Rochester Businesses Have “Mask Required” Signs Up

"Masks Required" Signs Starting to Show Up in Rochester Again. Note to self: always have a mask with you. I happened to be running a few errands the other day and I didn't even put a coat on, just wore a hoodie as a coat like all of the high schoolers do in the butt cold of winter. Unfortunately, my masks are in my coat pocket and as I walked up to the door of People's Food Coop I saw that masks were required and I felt like a fool.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Is Minnesota Seeing Another Shortage? This Time It’s Frozen Pizza

We like to joke around the office about the phrase 'supply chain' and 'supply chain shortages', namely we have begun to get sick of that phrase, well now it seems the 'supply chain' has made it personal. Apparently, we are starting to see the beginning of another round of shortages, this time it revolves around frozen pizza, specifically it seems that there just isn't enough Totino's Party Pizza to go around.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Gift Cards#College#Covid#Visa#Twitter
Quick Country 96.5

7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy