It was a tough slate yesterday that resulted in a brutal 0-3 day. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons were blown out 133-87. Cunningham went 3-11 and scored only 8 points. The Warriors and Grizzlies played a fun game in which each team went on multiple runs but it was the Grizzlies that made more winning plays down the stretch. Draymond Green’s absence was felt on the defensive end and the Warrior’s recent shooting struggles continued. Lastly, the Timberwolves came out flat and lost a game they thought they would win with ease. Karl Anthony-Towns said as much and admitted the team did not play with the type of intensity and effort needed. The loss dropped them to 20-21 and put an end to their recent hot streak. Now, any true gambler knows the only way to rebound from a tough night is to double down the next day. Let’s examine tonight’s 9 game slate for the NBA Picks 1/12/22.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO