ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Students Stage Walkout Calling For Remote Learning Options Over COVID Concerns

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqDCJ_0djeYrQw00

Kendall Tietz

New York City students walked out of school Tuesday as part of a protest calling for a temporary halt in in-person learning amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Some New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) students walked out of class at 11:52 a.m. to protest in-person learning amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise of the omicron variant, according to social media posts from walkout organizer “NYC Student Walkout for COVID Safety.”

“The ultimate goal of the walkout is to garner attention from policy-makers that can help close down schools temporarily,” the organizing group said in an Instagram post. “Remote and/or hybrid instruction will occur in the meantime, until covid cases drop from the current spike.”

“At the moment, school is only spreading COVID and taking teachers and students away from classrooms,” another post said. “For this reason, schools need to close temporarily now to nip the problem at the bud instead of exacerbating it. The longer the city waits to take action, the longer schools will have to stay closed when they are inevitably forced to switch to remote learning.”

Another post cited safety concerns over children aged 4 years and under who are not authorized to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which leaves them “completely unprotected” while children 15 and under can’t get a booster vaccine, which “makes them more susceptible to the virus.”

Omicron is now the dominant variant in the U.S. and evidence suggests that the new strain is less severe than previous iterations of COVID-19. Many democrats and public health officials have argued that mild symptoms and mitigation efforts should allow students to remain in the classroom.

Fauci admitted that many children hospitalized with COVID-19 are there for other reasons, but test positive upon being admitted. He stressed the importance of in-person learning for kids who can benefit from “test-to-stay” policies and the availability of the vaccine.

“I think all those things put together, it’s safe enough to get those kids back to school, balanced against the deleterious effects of keeping them out,” he said Sunday.

Members of the Movement of Rank and File Educators (MORE) oppositional caucus of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) in NYC protested on Tuesday night, calling for “KN95s for ALL, Covid Testing for All [1,094,138 students in the NYC school system], A temp. remote option, 10 day quarantines, Better ventilation, Smaller class sizes.”

The “NYC Student Walkout for COVID Safety” group also promoted a MORE petition which echoed many of the same demands like increased testing, remote learning and more testing and vaccines.

“We demand the United Federation of Teachers, our teachers union, advocate for its members rather than wait for the next Mayoral administration to fight for school safety and protections for students, staff, and our community,” the petition concluded.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Wrote A Letter Calling On Social Media Companies To Restrict ‘Propaganda’ About Critical Race Theory

Following the National School Boards Association letter sent to the White House comparing parents to domestic terrorists, the nation’s largest teachers union sent a letter to social media companies encouraging them to crack down on “propaganda” surrounding Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other education concerns raised by parents.
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin To Distribute Millions Of COVID-19 Tests To K-12 Schools Each Month

President Joe Biden’s administration plans to provide millions of COVID-19 tests to K-12 schools each month, the White House said in a Wednesday statement. This month, the Biden administration will start shipping five million rapid COVID-19 tests each month to K-12 schools across the country in an effort to keep schools open amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to White House officials. The new tests will allow schools to double the “volume of testing” from November 2021.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
The Free Press - TFP

Report Argues ‘Long’ COVID Is Major Contributor To Labor Shortage

A study released Tuesday by the Brookings Institution suggests that long COVID could be keeping more than a million workers out of the workforce. Long COVID could account for over 15% of unfilled jobs in the U.S., Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in the report released Tuesday. Long COVID is a term used to describe the prolonged effects of COVID-19 that may persist for weeks, months or even years beyond the initial infection, the report said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Remote Learning#Teachers Union#Walkout#Protest#Omicron#Social Media#Brooklyn Tech#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Free Press - TFP

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Calls Out Twitter For Trying To Hide Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna criticized Twitter and Facebook for censoring the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden, saying the story should not have been blocked. “I thought it was a mistake for Twitter to take down some of this stuff about Hunter Biden, or Facebook to do that,” Khanna said during an interview with Joe Lonsdale on the American Optimist podcast while promoting his book “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us.”
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

AdventHealth Dade City-Zephyrhills Chief Medical Officer Serves As Doctor Of The Day For Opening Of 2022 Florida Legislative Session

Today, Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth served as Doctor of the Day for the opening day of the 2022 Legislative Session. “I am extending my appreciation to Wilton Simpson, the President of the Florida Senate for inviting me to take part in the 2022 Florida Legislative Session, as the Doctor of the Day,” said Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills. I am grateful to be part of AdventHealth West Florida Division, which remains focused on pioneering innovation and being the source of vital information for all the communities we serve.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy