Florida Lottery Announces Record-Breaking $40 Billion For Florida Education

By Local News Desk
 2 days ago
Today, the Florida Lottery celebrates its 34th year in operation, marking more than three decades of unprecedented education contributions through record-breaking sales of our exciting games!

Since opening its doors in 1988, a portion of every Lottery ticket purchased has benefitted students and schools in Florida. During this time, the Lottery has contributed more than $40 billion to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), including more than $1 billion annually for each of the past 20 consecutive years.

Most recently, the Lottery exceeded $2 billion in contributions to education during fiscal year 2020-21, shattering all previous fiscal year transfer records. The Lottery is also the primary funding source for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled more than 917,000 students to attend college since the program’s inception in 1997.

“These accomplishments would not have been possible without our hard-working and dedicated employees across the state,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “Our retail and vendor partners, players, and employees are the driving force behind what makes the Florida Lottery one of the most efficient Lotteries in the country. I am honored to be a part of the Lottery’s mission of paving the way to a brighter future for all students, and I look forward to what that future holds.”

Over the past 34 years, the Lottery has firmly established itself as a dependable funding source for public education, by providing the best Lottery games and promotions to Floridians and visitors alike.

