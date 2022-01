Carly has been through the wringer more than once on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and every time she gets herself into a dangerous situation, fans fear the worst. But it will take a whole lot to get rid of Carly for good! Don’t believe us? She’s survived much worse than that in her colorful past! The character was first introduced back in 1996, portrayed by actress Sarah Joy Brown. The actress remained with the soap until 2001, at which point the role was recast with Tamara Braun. In 2005, Jennifer Bransford briefly took over the part until it was recast again, this time with Laura Wright, who is still playing Carly on GH to this day.

