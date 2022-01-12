ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF CLOI SERVEBOT, WORLD’S FIRST SERVICE ROBOT TO ACHIEVE UL CERTIFICATION

Autonomous unit uses multiple cameras and sensors to navigate complex environments, carrying up to 66 pounds of goods on three shelves with up to 11 hours of operation. LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 - LG Business Solutions USA announced that the LG CLOi ServeBot is coming to the U.S. market in...

