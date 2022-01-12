ABL Bio and Sanofi partner to develop antibody for Parkinson’s disease

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Trikafta/Kaftrio is currently the world’s first triple-combination cystic fibrosis therapy. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common genetic disease among individuals of European descent. The introduction of CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators to the market yielded a shift in research and development (R&D) towards therapies that target the disease’s underlying cause. While Vertex has a monopoly on the CFTR modulator market, its Trikafta/Kaftrio (elexacaftor + tezacaftor + ivacaftor and ivacaftor) has greatly expanded the number of CF-related mutations eligible for CFTR modulator treatment across age groups. In November last year, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the expanded approval of Kaftrio for children aged 6–11 years with CF. Following that recommendation, the drug was approved for this age group on 11 January this year.

