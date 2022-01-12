ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

ABL Bio and Sanofi partner to develop antibody for Parkinson’s disease

By Vishnu Priyan
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABL Bio will receive $985m in milestone payments from Sanofi in addition to royalties on the net sales of the product. ABL Bio and Sanofi have announced an exclusive partnership and global licence agreement for the development and marketing of a bispecific antibody, ABL301, for Parkinson’s disease treatment....

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca expand drug discovery partnership

The companies collaborated initially in 2019 to use AI and machine learning to develop new therapies for CKD and IPF. BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca have announced the expansion of their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery partnership to include disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and heart failure (HF). The three-year collaboration...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wyoming News

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in COVID-19 patients. Related reading: Monoclonal Antibodies: What are they and why should you know about this life-saving treatment? ...
PETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Alexion to pay up to $760m for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy drug

Alexion and Neurimmune will collaborate on NI006, a human monoclonal antibody developed for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. AstraZeneca’s rare disease group, Alexion, has entered an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune for NI006, a human monoclonal antibody currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a form of amyloidosis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Trikafta/Kaftrio continues to be a game-changer for cystic fibrosis patients

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Trikafta/Kaftrio is currently the world’s first triple-combination cystic fibrosis therapy. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common genetic disease among individuals of European descent. The introduction of CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators to the market yielded a shift in research and development (R&D) towards therapies that target the disease’s underlying cause. While Vertex has a monopoly on the CFTR modulator market, its Trikafta/Kaftrio (elexacaftor + tezacaftor + ivacaftor and ivacaftor) has greatly expanded the number of CF-related mutations eligible for CFTR modulator treatment across age groups. In November last year, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the expanded approval of Kaftrio for children aged 6–11 years with CF. Following that recommendation, the drug was approved for this age group on 11 January this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abl#Disease#Global Marketing#Abl Bio#Bbb#Grabody B#Pharmaceutical Technology#Bispecific
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Management of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, as well as one of the most common neurologic disorders. The condition's two hallmark neuropathologic findings are loss of pigmented dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra pars compacta and the presence of Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites. Its hallmark motor symptoms are tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia/akinesia, and postural instability, though nonmotor symptoms have a significant impact on quality of life. Globally, more than 6 million people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Its incidence and prevalence increase with age, with an average age of onset of approximately 60 years. The management of Parkinson's disease remains largely symptom driven. Emerging therapies have focused largely on disease modification and targeting dopamine resistance symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioworld.com

Sanofi in-licenses ABL Bio Parkinson’s drug for $1B as alpha-synuclein research heats up

Targeting the toxic alpha-synuclein protein found in the brains of people with Parkinson’s is one of the most promising approaches to treat the disease in the clinic – but getting any drug into the brain is a challenge. Sanofi SA has joined with ABL Bio Inc. to solve this problem, in-licensing ABL-301, a preclinical bispecific antibody that locks on to misfolded alpha-synuclein but also includes a molecular “shuttle” that allows it to penetrate the blood-brain barrier.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

How Aquatic Therapy Can Benefit People With Parkinson’s Disease

Spending time in the water can be refreshing, relaxing, and healing for both the body and the soul. For those with Parkinson’s disease (PD), performing exercises or movements in the water, a practice known as aquatic therapy, may be especially beneficial. Because water reduces the stress and pressure on...
FITNESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BMS and Century partner for allogeneic cell therapy development

Century will receive payments for programme commencement as well as aggregate milestone payment for the four programmes. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has signed a research partnership and licence agreement with Century Therapeutics for hematologic malignancies and solid tumour therapy development. Under the alliance, the companies will develop and market up...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

Human Trials Now Begin for Preventive Vaccine for Parkinson’s Disease

A new study, led by the Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM) and the National Institute of Aging in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego, describes four vaccines designed to generate high levels of antibodies specific to various regions of pathological α-Synuclein, the protein associated with Parkinson Disease (PD), Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and other synucleinopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
IRVINE, CA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Adamis seeks FDA fast-track designation for Tempol against Covid-19

Tempol is being analysed in a double-blind, randomised, adaptive, Phase II/II clinical trial for Covid-19 treatment. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has submitted an application seeking fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tempol to treat and prevent Covid-19. Tempol is claimed to possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antioxidant activity.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca’s Alexion and Neurimmune sign antibody development deal

Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment of $30m from Alexion. AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group Alexion and Neurimmune have signed an exclusive worldwide partnership and licence agreement to develop NI006, a human monoclonal antibody. The investigational therapy is presently in the Phase Ib clinical trial to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sanofi and Exscientia to develop AI-driven cancer and immunology medicines

Exscientia is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to nearly $5.2bn from Sanofi in the future. Sanofi and Exscientia have entered a research partnership and licence agreement for the development of up to 15 new small-molecule medicines across oncology and immunology. The precision-engineered medicines will be developed using an...
CANCER
verywellmind.com

Caregiving for Someone With Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurological cognition that causes cognitive decline. It causes damage to nerve cells in your brain and affects your movement. Caring for a person with this condition can be challenging. You need to arm yourself with sufficient knowledge to take care of a person with Parkinson's appropriately.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Lung Cancer: New Clinical Trial for Antibody Therapies

Today, Akeso, Inc. announced that Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody), the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the company, has obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China to initiate a phase Ib/II clinical trial with or without chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Tips for Living Well With Parkinson’s Disease in 2022

After a Parkinson’s diagnosis, life can become a stream of “what ifs” and “I can’ts.” While it’s true that life changes with the disease, there are still many things we can do, including exercising, practicing mindfulness, and eating a healthy diet. Many ring...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy