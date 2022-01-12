Siebert Williams Shank Starts Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) at Hold

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Four Springs Capital Trust (NYSE: FSPR) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of its common shares. FSPR has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to offer 18,000,000 common shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share. FSPR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 common shares. FSPR’s common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FSPR,” subject to official notice of issuance.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO