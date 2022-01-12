Inbox: That best game is still out there this time

I'm at my desk getting nothing done because my school has no power. Go Packers!. Well, at least your phone was charged. So, you had that going for you…which is nice. Insiders, the trend this year going into the playoffs feels very different from last year. At the end of last year, David Bakhtiari got hurt and key pieces on defense were banged up. This year, we are getting so many guys back that we already learned how to win without. Giving us an immediate talent and depth boost. We also have the No. 1 seed, a bye, home-field advantage, the MVP, and COY. We have no excuse. I hope this team can go out and execute its best. If they do, they will win.

