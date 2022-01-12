ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Inbox: That best game is still out there this time

By Mike Spofford
Packers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey II, with all the focus on what will happen next, I thought I'd tell you a joke about time travel. But you didn't like it. And once again we're off, so we might as well get going. Tony from Bronxville, NY. Now that there is a football champion...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Super Bowl betting odds: Which team is favored to win it all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL’s best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Matt LaFleur Very Clear

When the Green Bay Packers hired Matt LaFleur in 2019, there were some questions as to how he’d coexist with Aaron Rodgers. Fast forward three years later, and it’s evident this partnership works. Since taking over as the head coach of the Packers, LaFleur has a 39-10 record....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury. Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Packers#49ers#American Football#Broncos#Hack#Raiders
Packers.com

Packers place G Lucas Patrick on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have placed G ﻿Lucas Patrick﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Braden has been on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster for almost all of this season, playing...
NFL
Packers.com

Inbox: This team is as tested as any

Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, but my money is on the Packers advancing past this weekend. For Noble from Washburn saying he was last published twice in the column in 2010. Was there even a column in 2010? I thought Vic didn't show up until after that. He didn't. I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Top 10 moments that got Packers the No. 1 seed for NFC playoffs

GREEN BAY – The Packers won 13 regular-season games for the third season in a row, and as is always the case, many of those victories hinged on a critical game-changing or momentum-turning play. Here's a list of the top 10 from 2021, in chronological order, on the Packers'...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers LB Za'Darius Smith returns to practice Wednesday

GREEN BAY – On Wednesday, Packers linebacker ﻿Za'Darius Smith﻿ returned to practice for the first time in four months. The two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has been on injured reserve since Sept. 17, due to a persistent back injury. After starting training camp on the non-football injury list, Smith was activated on Aug. 16 but practiced only a handful of times.
NFL
Packers.com

Playoff-bound Packers excited to see returning playmakers

GREEN BAY – ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' fractured toe is nearly healed, ﻿Josh Myers﻿ has no reservations with his knee and ﻿Za'Darius Smith﻿ is practicing again for the first time in four months. ﻿Randall Cobb﻿ continues to make progress in his return from a core...
NFL
Packers.com

Inbox: That win was both a statement and a turning point

I'm at my desk getting nothing done because my school has no power. Go Packers!. Well, at least your phone was charged. So, you had that going for you…which is nice. Insiders, the trend this year going into the playoffs feels very different from last year. At the end of last year, David Bakhtiari got hurt and key pieces on defense were banged up. This year, we are getting so many guys back that we already learned how to win without. Giving us an immediate talent and depth boost. We also have the No. 1 seed, a bye, home-field advantage, the MVP, and COY. We have no excuse. I hope this team can go out and execute its best. If they do, they will win.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy