Specialty pharmacies support patients diagnosed with life-altering and oftentimes life threatening complex health conditions, including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, rare and orphan diseases and organ transplantation. The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy is a nonprofit trade organization and the only national association representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. The mission of NASP is to elevate and promote the practice of specialty pharmacy, offering best-in-class education, promoting certification, and fostering connectivity and collaboration amongst all who touch the specialty pharmacy patient along the care continuum, with the ultimate goal of positively impacting patient outcomes and the total cost of care.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO