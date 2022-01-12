ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Can Help Chelsea With Goals & Physical Presence vs Spurs

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel believes that Romelu Lukaku can help Chelsea with his physical presence and goals as the Blues prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

This comes after a 2-0 victory in the first tie at Stamford Bridge, where Lukaku proved to be a handful upon his return to Chelsea action.

Speaking to the press, via Mail Sport, ahead of the clash, Tuchel stated that he believes Lukaku can help Chelsea progress to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cM4kL_0djeDBlh00
IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about Lukaku's performance in the first leg, his first appearance since being dropped against Liverpool for disciplinary issues, Tuchel said: "Romelu had a huge physical impact.

"Maybe he didn’t have a lot of touches, wasn’t so spectacularly involved and wasn’t involved in too many chances, but he was involved in playing a crucial part with his physical qualities. We saw that in his data. This is the most important thing."

Chelsea will be hoping that their club record signing can play a crucial part once more as Tuchel is searching for his first domestic title since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6M1Q_0djeDBlh00
IMAGO / PA Images

The German guided his team to European success last season with the UEFA Champions League but bowed out in the final of the FA Cup, losing to Leicester City.

Lukaku has been brought in to score goals for Chelsea and has not shown consistency yet, due to a mixture of injury and Covid scares.

"Once he adapts to the physical style of the league, there is no doubt he will score and have a huge impact." Tuchel concluded.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

