No. 19 Texas Tech Ends No. 1 Baylor’s 21-game Streak, 65-62

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are ranked seventh, look to continue their domination over the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they meet in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night. The Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2) have had Nebraska's number, winning 17 of 23 all-time meetings, including going 7-0 at Mackey Arena. Purdue has scored at least 74 points against the Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6) in seven of the last eight meetings. Nebraska will be facing its second ranked opponent in four days, and is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO