No. 19 Texas Tech Ends No. 1 Baylor’s 21-game Streak, 65-62
WACO, Texas (AP) — The nation's longest winning streak is over after No. 19 Texas Tech won 65-62 at top-ranked Baylor. The...1460espnyakima.com
WACO, Texas (AP) — The nation's longest winning streak is over after No. 19 Texas Tech won 65-62 at top-ranked Baylor. The...1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0