Ralph Hasenhuttl accepts key players will continue to leave Southampton

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl accepts key players will continue to leave...

Tribal Football

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl expects to lose stars this summer

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has resigned himself to losing players this summer. Saints lost Danny Ings last summer and Hasenhuttl doesn't believe the club's new billionaire owners, Sport Republic, will stop the same thing happening at the end of this season. "Yes, it is tough if you lose players in...
Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: We'll try to keep Chelsea striker Broja

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits they're keen to keep hold of Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Hasenhuttl believes there's a chance of signing Broja permanently. He said, "We will find the right conversation with the player, the agent and Chelsea. We should let the young lad develop his game because that's the most important thing.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is 'very proud' of his side after the club's new owners watched the Saints secure their biggest win of the Premier League season by thrashing Brentford 4-1

Ralph Hasenhuttl declared himself 'very proud' after Southampton secured their biggest win of the Premier League season by thrashing Brentford 4-1 in front of the club's new owners. Saints' first top-flight outing since last week's takeover by investment firm Sport Republic was an emphatic affair thanks to goals from Jan...
Danny Ings
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
Mauricio Pochettino 'secretly in contact' with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a 'poisonous mess'

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
Liverpool vs. Arsenal result: Woeful Reds locked down by 10-man Arsenal in Carabao Cup semifinal first leg

After Granit Xhaka's moment of madness inside the opening half-hour reduced Arsenal to 10 men, it felt like Anfield was ready to explode at any moment. Arsenal produced nothing short of a gutsy team effort to hold a Liverpool side devoid of ideas scoreless and send the EFL Cup semifinal back to the Emirates with a 0-0 scoreline and the matchup very much in the balance. The Gunners could very well have capitulated once Xhaka was sent to the showers and Cedric withdrawn with an injury, but instead Mikel Arteta orchestrated a masterpiece, as Ben White led the monumental defensive effort while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli added flair.
Arsenal report: Leicester star Youri Tielemans in talks with Gunners, as shock move emerges

Arsenal have met with Youri Tielemans' representatives, as Mikel Arteta looks to make a move for the Leicester City star. According to Goal, the Belgian's agents have travelled to the Gunners' London Colney training ground in order to hold talks. Tielemans' current contract is set to expire in 2023, meaning that Leicester will likely have to sell their prized asset in the summer if he doesn't show any sign of committing to a new deal.
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock PSG move

Manchester United are set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, as the French giants look to replace Kylian Mbappe. That's according to the Evening Standard, who claim that the Portuguese superstar is on the radar of a few clubs. While Ronaldo has top-scored for United this season, he has earned plenty of criticism for disrupting the Red Devils and could be set for an early exit.
Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by 'desperate' Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
Premier League: Southampton vs Brentford player ratings as the Saints thrashed Brentford 4-1

Southampton vs Brentford: Southampton squared off against Brentford at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Matchday 20 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Southampton were able to take a very early lead in the match with a headed goal from Jan Bednarek coming from a corner kick. Brentford were able to equalize in the 23rd minute with a brilliant volley from Vitaly Janelt. Southampton however, were able to take the lead once again when Ibrahima Diallo’s shot hit the post and went inside the net after hitting the hand of the Brentford goalkeeper, Álvaro Fernández.
World's best players 'always interested' in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
