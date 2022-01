When it comes to the best cheap electric guitars under $500, It's pretty mind-blowing just how much choice there is in the market. Even as little as 10 or 15 years ago, your options would have been limited at best - and most of the time, pretty uninspiring - but that’s not the case anymore. With so many options from brands like PRS, Epiphone, Gretsch, Ibanez and many more, us guitarists have never been so lucky. Many of these guitars are highly versatile, and would make either a brilliant beginner electric guitar, or a cool second guitar if you have already found your dream electric.

