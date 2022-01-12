MARAMOJA opens up API to Fintechs and Insurtechs in Kenya

Solar power is an amazing source of energy and a sustainable and cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Today solar energy is being used to power almost everything – from tiny battery packs to whole houses! There are no exceptions. And solar-powered architecture seems to be the new craze these days and a very green one too! From holiday cabins to tiny homes, solar energy is being used to power and support all kinds of architectural structures. And we’ve curated a collection of cozy, functional, and solar-powered architectural homes that are comfortable to stay in, aesthetic to look at, and also a boon to the planet. These structures coexist in harmony with their surroundings and do not drain but in fact, respect the natural environment around them! From a tiny home that features a solar system for off-grid living to a 40sqm home with a 30-degree solar-paneled roof – I wouldn’t mind living in one of these homes!

