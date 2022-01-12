ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

By TOM MURPHY
 2 days ago
Biogen-Stock Slide FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen started tumbling early Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, a day after regulators slapped strict limitations on coverage the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne)

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.

That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it.

Biogen had cut that cost down from more than $50,000 annually last month after taking months of criticism over the expense.

The initial Medicare coverage decision will significantly limit access to Aduhelm, said Mizuho Securities USA analyst Salim Syed. He had previously estimated around $3.5 billion to $4 billion in peak annual sales for the drug.

But he said Wednesday he now assumes less than $100 million.

Medicare’s national coverage determination will become final by April 11, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Aduhelm last June and later said it was appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer’s.

Aduhelm clears brain plaque thought to play a role in Alzheimer’s disease, and regulators made their call based on research showing the drug seemed likely to benefit patients. But they’ve asked for another study.

Biogen said last month that it would submit final plans for that study to the Food and Drug Administration in March. It then plans to have the first patient screened for the research by May.

Researchers will aim to enroll about 1,300 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s and expect to complete the research about four years after the study begins.

Aduhelm has been hailed as a promising treatment by some researchers because it has the potential to slow the fatal Alzheimer’s. No drugs on the market currently do that.

But concerns about the cost and effectiveness have slowed the drug's debut.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said on Monday that the company now has about 220 sites treating patients with Aduhelm.

Biogen said in June, shortly after the FDA approval, that about 900 sites in the U.S. have the equipment and expertise to immediately begin giving the drug, which requires monthly IVs.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. fell $16.18, or 6.7%, to close Wednesday at $225.34.

The stock had soared past $400 after the FDA decision in June.

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter at @thpmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Restrictive Medicare coverage spells continued uncertainty for Aduhelm

Despite Aduhelm’s first-to-market advantage, months of controversy following the drug’s approval have been a major setback. On January 11, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a draft version of its highly anticipated reimbursement decision regarding Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) and other future anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody (mAb) products in Alzheimer’s disease (AD): CMS proposed the reimbursement of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-amyloid mAb products under a coverage with evidence development (CED) policy. The CED requirement will limit Medicare reimbursement of Aduhelm to AD patients participating in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Regarding enrollment in these RCTs, CMS stated that it would cover the cost of one beta-amyloid positron emission tomography scan per patient, but would limit study participation to patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia, which is in line with the FDA label for Aduhelm. Although this preliminary coverage decision signals some hope for the anti-amyloid mAb class in the long term, it will significantly delay and limit patient access to these products in the near term, with Aduhelm likely bearing the brunt of these troubles.
HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
CNBC

Medicare plans to pay for controversial Alzheimer’s drug, from Biogen

Medicare plans to provide insurance coverage for Aduhelm, a contentious Alzheimer's treatment from the drugmaker Biogen, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Tuesday. The drug, which is intended for Alzheimer's patients in the early stages of the disease, will be limited to Medicare recipients who are willing to...
HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

Biogen stock tumbled Wednesday after Medicare severely restricted access to its controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined late Tuesday it would cover the cost of Aduhelm treatment only for patients enrolled in clinical studies. The agency also limited coverage to patients with mild symptoms of the disease.
ECONOMY
healthcaredive.com

Becerra orders CMS to reassess Medicare premiums after Aduhelm cost cut

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has instructed CMS to reassess its recommendation for Medicare premiums this year after Biogen cut the price for its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half. CMS in November published a historic 14.5% hike in monthly premiums for outpatient care in 2022 — the program's largest premium...
HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Biogen Shares Slip On Restricted Coverage For Its Alzheimer's Drug. Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares were reacting to a verdict from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding limited coverage for its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Medicare is about to make its most important coverage decision in years. Here’s how people with Alzheimer’s and others might be affected.

It is a firestorm rarely seen in the world of drug regulation. Since June, when the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, critics have denounced the move, saying there is not enough evidence to show the drug works. Some have demanded that the agency take the drug off the market, citing potentially dangerous side effects. But the FDA and others have insisted the treatment might provide desperately needed help to patients with a fatal disease for which there are few alternatives.
HEALTH
