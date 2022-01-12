That’s What Steve Said – Contest Rules

Wordle’s creator Josh Wardle has spoken out about the game’s rapid success. The game was created by the New York City-based software engineer, for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games.The puzzle consists of Tetris-like blocks made up of yellow, green, and grey squares. The graphic is usually accompanied by two random numbers and the made-up word, “Wordle”.It is a daily word game, that can be played once a day. The aim of the game is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries.After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes, to reflect...
