That’s What Steve Said – Contest Rules

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to completely change the 25-year-old formula we’ve come to know and love when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on 28 January.With the promise of a huge open world to explore as well as the addition of new regional variants, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about this upcoming release.In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will explore the lands of the Hisui region as they are tasked with observing the local wildlife and documenting them in the very first Pokédex while at the same time, trying to catch them to battle alongside you.Pre-orders have been...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO