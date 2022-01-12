ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US CPI rises a tad more quickly than expected in December

By Alexander Bueso
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of living in the US increased a bit more quickly than expected last month. According to the US Department of Labor, the headline US consumer price index rose at a month-on-month pace of 0.5% in December. That pushed the year-on-year rate of CPI inflation from 6.8% in...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's December Exports Rose 20.9% From a Year Ago, Slightly More Than Expected

BEIJING — China's exports grew slightly more than expected in December, while imports rose less than expected, according to customs data released Friday. Exports rose by 20.9% year-on-year in U.S. dollar-terms, above the 20% increase forecast by a Reuters poll. Imports grew by 19.5% in U.S. dollar-terms, missing expectations...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Friday preview: UK GDP, US earnings season in the spotlight

The market spotlight at the end of the week will be on a reading on UK gross domestic product for November and the start of the US earnings season. At 0700 GMT, the Office for National Statistics is expected to report month-on-month growth of 0.7%, according to Barclays, on the back of a faster pace of expansion in construction and services, which would dwarf the consensus forecast of 0.4%.
RETAIL
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Us Department Of Labor#Cpi#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Used Cars#Pantheon Macroeconomics
FOX59

December retail sales drop 1.9% amid product shortages, rising prices, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Are True Inflation Levels Higher Than CPI Suggests?

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Wednesday a 7% increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in the month of December, the fastest inflation growth since 1982. Some investors are concerned true inflation levels are higher than the CPI suggests. CPI Vs. PPI: To calculate the CPI, the Bureau of...
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too. The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years. Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet. The consumer price index – or CPI – is the...
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Thursday preview: US inflation, Fedspeak still in focus

US inflation data and Fedspeak will continue to be in the spotlight on Thursday. At 1330 GMT, the Department of Labor will publish producer price data for December. It will be followed at 1500 GMT by Fed Governor Lael Brainard´s nomination hearing as Fed vice-president before the Senate Banking Committee.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increased 6% in December as Inflation Hit 40-Year High

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US annual CPI inflation rose to 7.0% in December versus 7.0% expected

Headline CPI rose 7.0% YoY as expected in December. But the MoM pace of headline price growth, as well as Core CPI measures were above expected. Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.0% on a yearly basis in December from 6.8% in November, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. That was the highest reading since June 1982 and was in line with the median economist forecast for a reading of 7.0%. The MoM pace of price increases as per the CPI came in at 0.5%, slightly above expectations for a MoM gain of 0.4%, though still marking a deceleration from November's 0.8% MoM reading.
BUSINESS

