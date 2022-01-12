Kentucky WBB matchup vs. Mississippi State postponed due to COVID-19

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The coronavirus is postponing another Kentucky Women’s Basketball game, the fourth time this has happened during the 2021-22 season for the Wildcats.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced by the SEC league office that Kentucky’s Thursday night matchup at home against Mississippi State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs program. As of Tuesday’s practice, MSU only had six available players that weren’t out due to health and safety protocols. The SEC requires at least seven players and one coach to still play a game.

A replacement opponent for Thursday will not be scheduled.

This is actually the second time Kentucky’s matchup against Mississippi State has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but COVID-19 issues on UK’s side forced the game to get pushed back. Kentucky has previously been forced to postpone games against Morgan State and Auburn, neither of which have been rescheduled at this time.

Kentucky was able to play two games last week after an 18-day layoff due to postponements. The ‘Cats responded well to the adversity, taking down No. 15 Georgia at home before falling to No. 1 South Carolina on the road. Playing Mississippi State on Thursday would have been a great opportunity to build off that success, especially with a trip down to take on No. 5 Tennessee looms this Sunday.

Because of the postponements, Kentucky has only played 12 games and is 8-4 on the season. UK is one of just three SEC schools that have failed to play at least two intraconference games through this point in the season.

Kentucky will now have a few extra days to practice before traveling down to Knoxville for a showdown against No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.