NFL insider lays out busy weekend of interviews for Packers coordinator

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When you’re the offensive coordinator for the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs and have the frontrunner for the NFL MVP on your offense, it makes sense you will get numerous looks to become a head coach for another professional team in the following season.

Such is the case with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, has a loaded weekend ahead while his team is on a playoff bye.

Hackett will interview for the top job for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and he will speak with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears for the same role on Saturday.

The California native with nearly two decades of coaching experience has been in Green Bay since 2019. Hackett has been an NFL offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2010 when he worked at Syracuse. He jumped back to the NFL from 2013-15 with the Buffalo Bills before heading to Jacksonville as quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Obviously, he is currently working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has the opportunity to win back-to-back MVP awards this season.

A commonality amongst the Bears and the Jaguars is they both drafted quarterbacks in the first round last season, so they would like someone with a superb quarterback track record to come in to work with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Chicago’s Justin Fields.

While the Broncos do not currently have a rookie signal caller on their roster, there are questions about if they should draft one in a few months given their recent inconsistency at the position. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis are a few names being thrown around for April.

LaFleur: Hackett is ‘ready’

Hackett’s current boss, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, has all of the confidence in the world that his protege is ready to take the next step in his career.

“I’m excited for him. I think if I was a team out there that had a vacancy, I would absolutely want to get him in a room,” LaFleur said of Hackett. “I just think there’s so many great qualities about him. First and foremost, it starts with who he is as a man. He’s a man of the highest integrity, he treats people the right way, and then I think he just cares about people. Not only the other coaches on our staff, but the players. The players feel that. The players know that.

“He’s extremely intelligent. He knows ball. He’s very innovative in multiple areas, not only when it comes to scheme, but his ability to kind of — he was a big reason we got our offseason program with all the virtual learning that we did with our guys. There’s so many great qualities about him, and it’s funny how things work out in crazy ways. He’s not a guy that, prior to us working together, I’d ever worked with him before.”

On3’s Simon Gibbs contributed to this report.