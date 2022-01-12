ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL insider lays out busy weekend of interviews for Packers coordinator

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3be3sQ_0dje0t1D00
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When you’re the offensive coordinator for the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs and have the frontrunner for the NFL MVP on your offense, it makes sense you will get numerous looks to become a head coach for another professional team in the following season.

Such is the case with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, has a loaded weekend ahead while his team is on a playoff bye.

Hackett will interview for the top job for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and he will speak with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears for the same role on Saturday.

The California native with nearly two decades of coaching experience has been in Green Bay since 2019. Hackett has been an NFL offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2010 when he worked at Syracuse. He jumped back to the NFL from 2013-15 with the Buffalo Bills before heading to Jacksonville as quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Obviously, he is currently working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has the opportunity to win back-to-back MVP awards this season.

A commonality amongst the Bears and the Jaguars is they both drafted quarterbacks in the first round last season, so they would like someone with a superb quarterback track record to come in to work with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Chicago’s Justin Fields.

While the Broncos do not currently have a rookie signal caller on their roster, there are questions about if they should draft one in a few months given their recent inconsistency at the position. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis are a few names being thrown around for April.

LaFleur: Hackett is ‘ready’

Hackett’s current boss, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, has all of the confidence in the world that his protege is ready to take the next step in his career.

“I’m excited for him. I think if I was a team out there that had a vacancy, I would absolutely want to get him in a room,” LaFleur said of Hackett. “I just think there’s so many great qualities about him. First and foremost, it starts with who he is as a man. He’s a man of the highest integrity, he treats people the right way, and then I think he just cares about people. Not only the other coaches on our staff, but the players. The players feel that. The players know that.

“He’s extremely intelligent. He knows ball. He’s very innovative in multiple areas, not only when it comes to scheme, but his ability to kind of — he was a big reason we got our offseason program with all the virtual learning that we did with our guys. There’s so many great qualities about him, and it’s funny how things work out in crazy ways. He’s not a guy that, prior to us working together, I’d ever worked with him before.”

On3’s Simon Gibbs contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Acme Packing Company

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett adds head coach interview with Bears to busy itinerary

Nathaniel Hackett will be a busy man during the Green Bay Packers’ first-round bye this week. The team’s offensive coordinator is a hot commodity in the NFL’s coaching carousel, and his schedule has expanded to now include three different interviews for head coaching jobs with other teams around the league.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Nfl Network#American Football#The Nfl Mvp#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Denver Broncos#Syracuse#The Buffalo Bills#Ole Miss
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
KXAN

Super Bowl betting odds: Which team is favored to win it all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL’s best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.
NFL
Field Level Media

Jim Harbaugh Odds On 4 NFL Coaching Vacancies

With Jim Harbaugh‘s name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL – and one that’s not even open yet – one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land. The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds,...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy