Planning Ahead: How to develop a plan for 2022 [Column]

When we started 2021 our theme as an organization and for our members was “Here’s to Growing in 2021.” Did that happen, for us and for our members?. I think so. Last month I recognized our MVPs in my article. Those individuals grew in their level of support of the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce and we could not me more thankful. Twenty companies are helping their employees grow by enrolling them in our 10-month Leadership TriCounty program. Those individuals are getting the opportunity to learn more about themselves, the community, and making new contacts. Their sponsoring companies grow as well with the knowledge our Leadership TriCounty participants gain about their own leadership and the skills they improve on and can take all the benefits of their participation back to their employer to hopefully make an impact on their companies bottom line.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO