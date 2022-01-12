Twin brothers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris will make college choice together

Chad Simmons/On3

Brothers are often close, but twin brothers are on a different level.

Andrew Harris and Michael Harris are twins. Both are talented athletes and the four-star linebackers from Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley, in the Orlando suburbs, have a long list of offers. The pair will make their college decision together.

“We do everything together,” Andrew told On3. “We are together all the time. Everyone that knows us, knows we are always together, and that is what we are going to do with recruiting too.

“We will take visits together, talk about our favorites together, and make the decision together. Michael and I will be going to the same college.”

To get one, you have to recruit both.

So far, about 20 schools have offered the Harris twins, and each is doing it the way it will have to be done.

“If a school wants us, they have to recruit us both. They have to get to know Andrew, they have to get to know me, and they have to recruit us the same.

“If a school just recruits me, then we won’t look at them. We are going to make our commitment together, so recruiting us both is very important.

“We are often on the phone at the same time with coaches, so this is a big deal for us. From working out to homework, to recruiting, we are together, and on the same page.

“Schools that have really started to recruit us know they have to recruit us both. They are doing a good job.”

Who’s making a run at the Harris brothers?

Numerous schools are in regular contact with the Harris brothers. UCF coach Gus Malzahn and his staff are doing a great job early on.

“The communication is great with the UCF coaches,” Michael said. “We have been there before and we are talking with Coach ‘T-Will’ (defensive coordinator Travis Williams), Coach (Kenny) Ingram, and Coach Malzahn.

“We really like how UCF handles things. They are consistent, they make it feel like family, and the coaches are really getting to know us.”

Another in-state school is showing a lot of interest as well.

“We really like Florida State, too. They have been in contact a lot with us. Florida State is a great school. We have visited UCF, but we have not visited Florida State yet, so it is a school we want to check out.”

Other schools outside of Florida are on the radar early.

“Ole Miss and West Virginia have really been recruiting us hard and they have shown a lot of interest,” Andrew said. “We are interested in those two schools for sure. They are recruiting us hard and we would love to visit.”

Visits will be important to the twins. They are taking the process slowly right now and have no visits scheduled at this time. The connection they make with coaches will play a vital role in their decision.

“It needs to feel like family for us,” Michael said. “The communication is key because it will be about that bond with make with coaches, the trust we have with them, and where we feel like family at.

“When we get out for more visits, we will be looking for that.”