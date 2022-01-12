WATCH: Kevin Faulk provides incredibly uplifting message amid trying year personally

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former LSU Tigers running back and coach Kevin Faulk gave a hopeful message about faith after what has been a trying year in his life personally. After learning of his induction into the 2022 class of the collegiate Hall of Fame, Faulk said it uplifted him after the loss of his daughter this past year.

“Times 20. Times 20,” Faulk said. “It’s been tough but like you always say, you gotta have faith. Having faith means that nothing happens to you, it happens for you. It’s tough but times 20 like I said.”

The media also asked Faulk what it meant to him to get a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame coming from Lafayette, Louisiana.

“You don’t dream for all of that, you dream to make it, to make it out,” Faulk said. “To make it understandable that you can get out. To accomplish that, it lets you know that all the hard work, all the changing you did as a person, as a dad, it’s all going in the right direction.”

Faulk receives call from the Hall

Kevin Faulk learned this week that he’ll enter the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Faulk is the SEC’s all-time leader in career all-purpose yards (6,833) and is also LSU’s all-time leading rusher.

In his four-year career at LSU, Faulk rushed 856 times for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns. He had at least 1,100 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his final three seasons in Baton Rouge. He also added 53 career receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns. As a whole, Faulk left LSU with 909 career touches for 5,157 yards and 50 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Faulk was named a first-team All-American in 1996. He has served on LSU’s coaching staff since 2018. After LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron, Brian Kelly opted not to retain Faulk on staff for 2022.