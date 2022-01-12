ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kevin Faulk provides incredibly uplifting message amid trying year personally

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WN6ez_0djdzUDp00
Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former LSU Tigers running back and coach Kevin Faulk gave a hopeful message about faith after what has been a trying year in his life personally. After learning of his induction into the 2022 class of the collegiate Hall of Fame, Faulk said it uplifted him after the loss of his daughter this past year.

“Times 20. Times 20,” Faulk said. “It’s been tough but like you always say, you gotta have faith. Having faith means that nothing happens to you, it happens for you. It’s tough but times 20 like I said.”

The media also asked Faulk what it meant to him to get a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame coming from Lafayette, Louisiana.

“You don’t dream for all of that, you dream to make it, to make it out,” Faulk said. “To make it understandable that you can get out. To accomplish that, it lets you know that all the hard work, all the changing you did as a person, as a dad, it’s all going in the right direction.”

Faulk receives call from the Hall

Kevin Faulk learned this week that he’ll enter the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Faulk is the SEC’s all-time leader in career all-purpose yards (6,833) and is also LSU’s all-time leading rusher.

In his four-year career at LSU, Faulk rushed 856 times for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns. He had at least 1,100 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his final three seasons in Baton Rouge. He also added 53 career receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns. As a whole, Faulk left LSU with 909 career touches for 5,157 yards and 50 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Faulk was named a first-team All-American in 1996. He has served on LSU’s coaching staff since 2018. After LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron, Brian Kelly opted not to retain Faulk on staff for 2022.

On3.com

Former Alabama linebacker announces transfer destination

Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta announced on Friday that he will continue his college football career at Arkansas State. Mwikuta shared a video of nearly a minute on Twitter donning his new uniform. In three years in Tuscaloosa, the edge rusher recorded six tackles, and four of them came when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Miami coaches make midnight visit to 5-star Shemar Stewart

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is the top uncommitted prospect in the country, and he is down to three schools: Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. And while the Aggies have been considered the leaders in his recruitment for months now, Miami and new head coach Mario Cristobal have made him priority No. 1. And apparently, that means midnight visits from multiple members of the coaching staff.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

FIU set to hire Miami assistant as running backs coach

Florida International is set to officially hire Eric Hickson as their running backs coach, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported on Thursday night. Hickson had just wrapped up his third season of coaching the running backs with the Miami Hurricanes. Eric Hickson coaching career path. Hickson has spent the last three...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Veteran LSU wide receiver enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Lee just finished his third season with the Tigers, hauling in nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. Prior to this season, Lee caught two passes for 27 yards...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma defensive lineman accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas will represent the Sooners at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the game announced on Thursday. Thomas, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, had a strong fourth season for the Sooners. In 2021, the former four-star prospect out of Memorial High posted eight sacks and 11.5 tackles for...
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Former USC wide receiver officially announces transfer destination

Former USC wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV has officially announced that he will be transferring to the Houston Cougars, he announced on his Twitter page Thursday afternoon. Manjack IV attended Memorial High School (Tomball, Texas) and was ranked as a top 100 overall player in the state of Texas for the 2021 recruiting class. When he chose USC, he had offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Utah, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas, SMU, and others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
