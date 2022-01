Images of a Starfield watch have appeared on Reddit, with fans thinking it could be included in the collector's edition of the game. The images appeared over on Reddit from u/SquiddyVonn, who also claims to have come across a user manual for the watch. The images suggest that the watch will give its wearer detailed information such as the time the sun will set and the humidity and temperature of the moment. However, Bethesda hasn't yet even begun to go into details over whatever various editions there might be of the game, so it's worth taking these images with a healthy pinch of salt until we get any official confirmation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO