The Wayne Family Burns Night Supper

Too many chefs in the kitchen? Nonsense! No such thing at revolving line-up restaurant Carousel in Marylebone. It’s all hands on deck with a special one-night Burns Night dinner featuring talent from Scotland’s finest including the likes of Edinburgh’s Heron, Ullapool’s Dipping Lugger and Glasgow’s Epicures. The three restaurants will come to together to cook up a mighty menu featuring Scottish classics such as Jerusalem artichoke tart, Orkney scallops, roe deer, haggis, neeps and tatties, accompanied by cocktails from The Botanist gin, plenty whisky and of course, poetry from the Scotland’s national poet himself. Sláinte Mhath!
