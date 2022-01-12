ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Wayne Family Burns Night Supper

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Bruce Wayne – Batman's secret identity – is of Scottish heritage? For a Burns Night with a twist, head...

mspmag.com

Now Open: Creekside Supper Club

You really don't know how much you miss a Wisco' Old Fashioned until one is set in front of you. All cherry and orange and brash like she be. There's a permission there. And now, you can fill that lack at a new spot that opened just before the New Year. The Creekside Supper Club has redone the former El Burrito/Pepito's space next to the Parkway Theater, and they've redone it well.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Burns Night at Tobacco Dock

Celebrate Burns Night under the stars at Tobacco Dock's rooftop bash. As well as guest DJs and a 'Ceilidh caller with a twist', there will be a free Monkey Shoulder cocktail on arrival and whisky tasting sessions. Perfect for if it's your first time celebrating Burns Night, or if you fancy a booze and a boogie but can't quite remember all of the steps to 'Strip the Willow'. If you'd rather celebrate on Burns Night itself, sister venue Skylight Peckham will be throwing a Tuesday night shindig in collaboration Glenmorangie X, including whisky tasting and a spin on traditional Scottish scran.
CELEBRATIONS
azpbs.org

Family Night: Curious George Double Feature

Join us on Jan. 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. on Arizona PBS KIDS for a double feature of everyone’s favorite curious monkey, Curious George! In the first movie, “Follow That Monkey,” Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat set out on a madcap cross-country adventure to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family. Then at 8:30 p.m., we see Curious George in “Back to the Jungle,” during a space flight with Coco, they crash land in the African jungle, leading to an unforgettable journey with some new animal friends!
RELATIONSHIPS
#Burns Supper#Restaurant#Food Drink#Scottish#Dc
Time Out Global

Burns Night at La Fromagerie

Fancy a feast? Marlyebone's La Fromagerie is hosting an evening of fine Scottish scran to celebrate the life and laughs of Robbie Burns. Their menu includes cock-a-leekie soup with whisky laced prunes, whisky cured salmon, haggis or ballotine of chicken with neeps and tatties, as well as whisky, orange & chocolate iced parfait. To top things off, there will be a plate of juicy Scottish cheese with classic oatcakes – so just make sure your kilt isn't too tight, because this is going to be one filling feast. If all of this is sounding good but you'd rather have a night in, you can celebrate at home with a meal kit delivered that morning ready to prepare in your own kitchen.
RESTAURANTS
Telegraph

The best Burns Night recipes to cook for a traditional Scottish supper

Burns night, an extravagant affair held at the end of January to celebrate the life of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns, traditionally involves the shrill sound of bagpipes, creamy neeps and tatties, and lashings of fiery whisky sauce. The undisputed highlight of the evening is, however, the emphatic rendition...
RECIPES
Cleveland.com

Burns Night set at Market Garden Brewery

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In what has been kept up as a fun tradition over the years, Market Garden Brewery’s eighth Burns Night will be held Friday, Jan. 21. The celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns takes place around his birthday. Burns was born. Jan. 25, 1759. Dinner includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Time Out Global

Burns Night at Carousel

Too many chefs in the kitchen? Nonsense! No such thing at revolving line-up restaurant Carousel in Marylebone. It’s all hands on deck with a special one-night Burns Night dinner featuring talent from Scotland’s finest including the likes of Edinburgh’s Heron, Ullapool’s Dipping Lugger and Glasgow’s Epicures. The three restaurants will come to together to cook up a mighty menu featuring Scottish classics such as Jerusalem artichoke tart, Orkney scallops, roe deer, haggis, neeps and tatties, accompanied by cocktails from The Botanist gin, plenty whisky and of course, poetry from the Scotland’s national poet himself. Sláinte Mhath!
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Brrrritney Night with Milk the Queen

Here's one only-in-New-York activity you likely never knew you needed: ice skating to Britney Spears music. You'll get to scratch that itch tonight at Brrrritney Night with Milk at Bryant Park's Winter Village. During the one-night-only extravaganza, ice skating drag queen Milk, of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, will be dancing...
ENTERTAINMENT
azpbs.org

Family Night: Xavier Riddle mini-marathon

Join us Jan. 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. on Arizona PBS KIDS for back to back episodes of “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.” Follow the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures when they were kids.
ARIZONA STATE
Time Out Global

Burgers & Brews curated by Smorgasburg

A taste of Smorgasburg heads east to Arcadia with this afternoon of burgers and beers at Santa Anita Park. The Smorg-curated lineup includes Motzburger, Love Hour, Thicc Burgers, Say it Ain’t So and Evil Cooks. You can pay per burger and beer, or opt for a few different starter pack options that throw in tastings as well as seats and betting vouchers for the horse race.
ARCADIA, CA
wfuv.org

Sunday Supper for January 9

The first week of January has been eventful. Beyond the Omicron surge, it was the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and the 75th anniversary of David Bowie's birth. This week's "Sunday Supper" will mark those two very different events with: 1) a medley of new topical songs by Corey Harris, Grant Peeples, and others; and 2) some unconventional covers of Bowie songs by Richard Barone, Happy Rhodes, Emily Mure, and Seu Jorge.
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

KT Tunstall steps in to 'help save Burns Night'

The Big Burns Supper in Dumfries was due to start on 14 January but has been postponed due to Covid. A special online event is planned on 25 January - Burns Night - on its social media channels. KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and other acts will join Eddi Reader as part...
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

This French cake at Dominique Ansel comes with a crown

On this side of the Atlantic, we'll be celebrating Martin Luther King. Jr. Day this weekend. The French, on the other hand, have been spending the past few weeks commemorating Epiphany (it actually took place on January 6). Also known as la Journée des Rois, the day commemorates the visit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
county10.com

#WhatsHappening: 2022 Robert Burns Supper on January 22nd

(Lander, WY) – The Wind River Scottish Society is hosting the 2022 Robert Burns Supper at the Lander Senior Center on Saturday, January 22nd at 6 pm. The evening will include Scottish food – including haggis – music from the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe & Drum Band and learning about Robert Burns.
LANDER, WY
The Independent

‘Captivating’ poet Jackie Kay takes to Braemar’s Burns Night stage

Scotland’s former Makar, the national poet, Jackie Kay will take to the stage of St Margaret’s Braemar on January 23.A spokesperson for St Margaret’s Braemar said: “The ‘in conversation’ event, chaired by renowned singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, will delve into the fascinating life and work of the captivating Scottish poet, playwright and novelist whose works have featured in over thirty literary collections.”The event takes place two nights before Burns Night on January 25.Ms Kay has recently concluded her five-year term, from 2016 to 2021, as Makar (the Scottish equivalent of Poet Laureate) and is professor of Creative Writing at...
ENTERTAINMENT
themanual.com

Non-alcoholic Drinks to Have During Dry January

For many people, the holidays are a time of extra indulgence, social gatherings, and celebration, all of which can involve more imbibing than you’re used to or that feels healthy. Dry January offers an opportunity to reset and step away from alcohol for the month, which can do wonders for your health and give you a chance to re-examine your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
hot96.com

Katy Perry celebrates “Soberuary” with line of nonalcoholic drinks

Katy Perry is helping her fans ring in a healthy new year with a brand-new line of nonalcoholic beverages, called De Soi. The “Roar” hitmaker unveiled her new venture on Monday, which she launched alongside collaborator and master distiller Morgan McLachlan. “Just in time for SOBERUARY,” Katy tweeted,...
DRINKS

