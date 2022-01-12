The Wayne Family Burns Night Supper

Fancy a feast? Marlyebone's La Fromagerie is hosting an evening of fine Scottish scran to celebrate the life and laughs of Robbie Burns. Their menu includes cock-a-leekie soup with whisky laced prunes, whisky cured salmon, haggis or ballotine of chicken with neeps and tatties, as well as whisky, orange & chocolate iced parfait. To top things off, there will be a plate of juicy Scottish cheese with classic oatcakes – so just make sure your kilt isn't too tight, because this is going to be one filling feast. If all of this is sounding good but you'd rather have a night in, you can celebrate at home with a meal kit delivered that morning ready to prepare in your own kitchen.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO