In this episode, Colonel Dallas Hack discussed the development of a novel derivative of psilocybin for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as how his own background led him to this research. In the interview, Hack said he believes a derivative could improve access as well as acceptance of the psychedelic drug.

HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO