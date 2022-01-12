ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERCOT Warns That Power Grid Could Fail Again

By Wes
 2 days ago
You Could Lose Power in Texas Just Like We Did Last Time. I just have no words about this. I'm stunned. ERCOT is warning that the grid is still vulnerable if a major storm hits. (And don't they always?) Why is this still a thing? Why hasn't this been...

Electric grid vulnerable in severe winter storm, ERCOT reports. Here’s how to prepare your home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that killed more than 200 Texans. It spurred government intervention into the state’s power grid. A new assessment report from ERCOT shows it is prepared for typical weather patterns, but there could be major challenges to the grid again if we experience another major winter storm.
ERCOT: Power grid ‘ready for winter weather’

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts, and inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather. Inspections were completed at more than 300 electric generation units, representing 85 percent of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages and 22 transmission station facilities.
Over 100 insurance companies sue ERCOT and 37 Texas power generators

The insurers filed their lawsuit over the winter storm losses they incurred in February 2021. Over one hundred insurance companies have filed a lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and 37 other power generators over the property damage and other losses sustained during the February 2021 winter storm.
Texas Power Grid Still Not Winterized

Texas had almost a year to prepare after being ravaged by last February’s winter storm, but nothing has changed. “[Y]et again, instruments froze, output plunged and companies spewed a miasma of pollutants into the atmosphere in a bid to keep operations stable,” according to a report by the Bloomberg Green news service.
TX Power Grid Passes First Round Of Cold Weather So Far

COLD WEATHER / TEXAS - Recent cold temperatures across the Red River Radio listening area had people wondering if they were going to get a repeat of what happened last winter when snow and ice covered the area. And folks in Texas were likely worried about the state’s energy grid failing once again after it left millions cold and in the dark back in February 2021. But Michael Webber, energy expert at the University of Texas at Austin, said there were no power issues when temperatures dipped into the 20’s.
Wind power in Texas: The tail that wags the power grid dog

We started off the year in a classic Texas manner when Houston (and Texas as a whole) went though a massive plunge in outdoor temperatures starting during the late hours on New Year’s Day 2022. Temperatures in Houston during December 2021, as the Houston Chronicle breathlessly reminded us, made for the warmest December on record. Many of my friends on social media joked about how warm it was during Christmas and New Year’s. That all ended when the cold front we are experiencing now passed through. It wasn’t what I would call a true Blue Norther, as the skies in front of the cold front did not quite have the dark hue that a true Blue Norther has. However, temperatures fell some 40-50 degrees over a span of 12-18 hours, and for all other intents and purposes it was our first Blue Norther of the season. We were fortunate in that this cold snap was a dry one, and not accompanied by heavy winds or precipitation.
ERCOT Says Texas Power Grid Ready For Cold Snap

The Texas power grid is ready to handle severe winter weather. That's the word from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. However, the agency gave a similar statement last year prior to outages that left millions without power in February. ERCOT inspected 300 power plants ahead of North Texas' first cold snap this weekend. The report found that ten sites had issues that needed to be corrected, but the system will function as it should.
Are Texas' power generators ready for the next freeze? ERCOT thinks so

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that the state's power grid is ready for another winter freeze, just days before the Houston area prepares for dipping temperatures as the city celebrates the New Year. ERCOT officials said in a Thursday news release that they have inspected 302...
ERCOT Completes Winterization Inspections

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Thursday that it has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts. According to ERCOT, inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather. The inspections came following...
Idaho researchers unveil enhanced electric power grid test bed

It's taken almost 10 years to design and construct, but researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory have now energized and put into service one of the nation's most comprehensive electric power grid test beds. With investments totaling nearly $40 million, the test grid has been outfitted...
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

