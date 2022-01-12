ERCOT Warns That Power Grid Could Fail Again

We started off the year in a classic Texas manner when Houston (and Texas as a whole) went though a massive plunge in outdoor temperatures starting during the late hours on New Year’s Day 2022. Temperatures in Houston during December 2021, as the Houston Chronicle breathlessly reminded us, made for the warmest December on record. Many of my friends on social media joked about how warm it was during Christmas and New Year’s. That all ended when the cold front we are experiencing now passed through. It wasn’t what I would call a true Blue Norther, as the skies in front of the cold front did not quite have the dark hue that a true Blue Norther has. However, temperatures fell some 40-50 degrees over a span of 12-18 hours, and for all other intents and purposes it was our first Blue Norther of the season. We were fortunate in that this cold snap was a dry one, and not accompanied by heavy winds or precipitation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO