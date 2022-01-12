ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Market Looksrare Surpasses Opensea's 24-Hour Sales With $385 Million in Volume

bitcoin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called Looksrare has surpassed Opensea in terms of daily volume on Wednesday. Statistics show 3,264 Looksrare traders have executed $385.39 million in sales during the last day, as the marketplace has seen a 1,461% increase in daily volume. Looksrare NFT Market Captures Number...

news.bitcoin.com

bitcoin.com

Coinbase Acquires Fairx Exchange to Make Derivatives Market Approachable for Millions of Retail Customers

Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has acquired a regulated derivatives trading platform. Coinbase plans to make the derivatives market more approachable to millions of its retail customers. Coinbase Plans to Offer Crypto Derivatives to All US Customers. Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase announced Wednesday that it has acquired Fairx, a regulated...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Rhodium Enterprises sets IPO terms, valuing the bitcoin miner at up to $1.7 billion

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...
STOCKS
investing.com

OpenSea’s New Competitor LooksRare Exceeds $322M in Sales

LooksRare is new NFT marketplace that launched on the 10th of January. Founded by two anonymous creators Zodd and Guts, the platform markets itself to be “By NFT People, for NFT People.”. Traders on LooksRare can earn rewards, LOOKS utility tokens, by selling or buying NFTs. LooksRare has 2%...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

KB Home stock rises more than 4% after builder's Q4 sales rise 40%

Shares of KB Home rose more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and sales that matched forecasts, saying it had to meet "healthy demand" for housing amid "extremely challenging" operating conditions. KB Home said it earned $174 million, or $1.91 a share, in the quarter, compared with $106 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 40% to $1.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected EPS of $1.77 on sales of $1.7 billion. KB Homes' employees remained "resilient" as they worked through labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and municipal and related delays, the company said. KB Home guided for 2022 housing revenues between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion, an an average selling price between $480,000 and $490,000 for the year. Shares of KB Home ended the regular trading day up 0.6%.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

NFT Marketplace LooksRare Tops $110M in Trading Volume One Day After Launch

The sustainability of trading volume on LooksRare is in doubt as it is suspected of ‘Wash Trading’. While it seems as though the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace currently has its dominant players, the new marketplace LooksRare may just be a new force in town. The trading platform recorded as much as $119 million in trading volume on the very first day it was launched as NFT collectors swarmed the platform for a number of incentives it offered.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

OpenSea records over $2 billion in trading volumes thanks to this NFT collection

The first NFT marketplace to be established on the Ethereum blockchain, OpenSea’s trading volume has shot up in the past year. Well, alongside the boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In August, for example, the platform’s total volume was just $1 billion. Fast forward, it continues to record massive yet impressive stats.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Rarible Launches Tool to Block 'Risky' Ethereum NFT Sale Orders on OpenSea

Rarible announced on Tuesday the launch of an order management tool. The tool allows Rarible users to identify and cancel questionable sale orders from the leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea. NFT marketplace Rarible announced on Tuesday that it has launched an order management tool that allows Rarible users to identify and...
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

NFT Market Maker's Massive Raise, OpenSea Now Valued At $13B+

Silicon Valley’s famed four-year-old blockchain startup OpenSea has become the quintessential marketplace where people go to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Amidst the growing popularity of expensive NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), along with the attention of high-stakes investors, OpenSea’s valuation is reported to be $13.3 billion.
CELEBRITIES
u.today

BabyDoge Reaches 1.2 Million Holders and Beats Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

MicroStrategy Buys Another $94.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased another 1,914 Bitcoins for $94.2 million in cash, according to its recent regulatory filing. The company's Bitcoin trove has now grown to 124,391 Bitcoins that are worth roughly $5.9 billion at current prices. The latest purchase took place over the period from Dec. 9...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

NFT volume, DAOs and the curious case of LooksRare

Mostly, the data is steady. OpenSea volumes tend to lead the space, with other, smaller NFT exchanges and some crypto games filling in the list. You can take a look at DappRadar’s NFT marketplace data set here, a related list of numbers from NonFungible here, and some great charted data from The Block here, if you want to dive in on your own.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
STOCKS

