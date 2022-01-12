ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

Power 96

Check Out What’s Free To Do in Minnesota This Weekend

We all love something free. This weekend in Minnesota (January 15-17) adults can ice fish for free when they take a kid 15 years old or younger with them. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosts this event every year as a way to introduce kids to the sport and offer a great reason to spend time outdoors.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Local DoorDash Driver Threatens To Spit In Food Orders After ‘Low Tips’

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Large Minnesota Health Care Provider Bans Most Visitors

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A top Minnesota health care provider has decided to ban most visitors at its hospitals, clinics, and other sites until further notice. Allina Health blames the decision to return to its Red Visitor Status on the current covid surge, which is having a large impact on its staffing levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Do Girl Scout Cookies Taste Different Based on Location?

It's safe to assume that nearly everyone you encounter is a fan of Girl Scout cookies. Last week, the Girl Scouts began selling their world famous cookies in person and online. I did some digging into the cookies they offer and the new flavors they offer, and I found something that not many people knew about.
LIFESTYLE
Power 96

Minnesota’s Huge Ice Palace Maze Opens This Weekend

Go to Arizona in February. The temperature hits 65, you're wearing shorts, and everyone knows you're from Minnesota. "How do you stand the cold winters?" they ask. You answer, "Without the cold, we could do all the fun ice events!" As they stare at you, tell 'em about the Ice...
STILLWATER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Dole Bagged Iceberg Salad Recall

Usually the problem with bagged salads and recalls is with romaine lettuce. Not this time. A wide-spread voluntary recall has been issued by Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. - affecting numerous Dole-branded and private label-packaged salads. Each of them source from processing at either Dole's Sprinigfield, OH plant or its Soledad, CA plant. The common ingredient in these recalled salads is iceberg lettuce. The concern is listeria.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Is Minnesota Seeing Another Shortage? This Time It’s Frozen Pizza

We like to joke around the office about the phrase 'supply chain' and 'supply chain shortages', namely we have begun to get sick of that phrase, well now it seems the 'supply chain' has made it personal. Apparently, we are starting to see the beginning of another round of shortages, this time it revolves around frozen pizza, specifically it seems that there just isn't enough Totino's Party Pizza to go around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Men Over 45 Years Old Don’t Shovel Snow!

Men over 45 years old should not shovel snow, that is what I heard on the National News from ABC at the top of the hour! Paul in the front office heard it too and came back to the studio and said "Jerry did you hear that, you should not be shoveling snow." Guess I should have quit shoveling snow 21 years ago! Sure is a good thing ABC News did not say I can't shovel corn and beans, just snow?
FLORIDA STATE
Power 96

Want to Join the Force? Owatonna Police Department Retirements Create Openings

The Owatonna Police Department announces the upcoming retirement of two longtime law enforcement officers. Between succession plans and promotions, the department is also seeking new officers to join the force. Captain Eric Rethemeier retires at the end of January after a 31-year career. Sergeant Andy DeVinny retires at the end of February after 25 years of service, according to a posting on the police department page on the city's website.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

COVID-19 Social Distancing Sign Spotted in Northfield is a Winner

A sign in Northfield has earned some appreciation for its relatable Minnesota terminology. Since the beginning of COVID-19, one of the top safety measures commonly recommended has been social distancing. According to the CDC, social distancing means keeping a distance of at least six feet (or about two arms length) from another person. The distance of six feet has never really been contested, though at times it has been adapted to more relatable terms. In April 2020 the Minnesota Sheriff's Association earned some laughs by turning Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl's popular "look how long my arms are" billboard into a social distancing guide.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Power 96

Faribault Realtor Discusses Common Mistakes by Home Buyers

Daryl Bauer, Home Resource Group, Remax Advantage Plus was the guest today on our KDHL A.M. Minnesota program. The veteran Real Estate Agent educated us about the home buying process which is a lot more involved than when I purchased my home in the early 1990's. I always learn something...
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Owatonna School Board Passes Tax Levy Decrease

The Owatonna School Board approved a tax levy for the 2022-23 school year at their December meeting that showed a decrease of 1.5%. In the district's January e-newsletter, they state, "The largest portion of the school district tax is a result of the community's support of the bond and operating levies. The total school district levy will decrease by 1.5%. In comparison, the state average for school district property tax levies is increasing by 4.5%."
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

