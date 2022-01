OMAHA — Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate Tuesday for schools and many other public indoor spaces in the city of Omaha. Under the order effective Wednesday, schools, many businesses and other entities whose premises are open to the public must require people age 5 and older to wear a face covering while indoors, unless the people maintain a distance of six feet from each other.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO