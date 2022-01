Wis. (WBAY) - As the CDC weighs approving COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, doctors in Wisconsin and around the nation are seeing more young people hospitalized. In just a week, hospitalizations of children up to age 17 rose 96 percent in the United States. “This week they represented about 20% of the positives in the country and it makes sense because they’re also one of the least immunized parts of the population,” said Dr. James Conway, pediatric infectious disease physician at UW-Health.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO