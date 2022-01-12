ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals release LB Joe Walker, cut 2 from practice squad

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will have linebacker Tanner Vallejo back in the lineup this week. He was activated from the COVID list to start the week after he landed there after returning from injured reserve.

As a result, the Cardinals decided to make a roster move, releasing linebacker Joe Walker. Walker had played every week since Week 6 but, up until Week 16, had been on the practice squad all season and would get elevated to play. He was signed to the active roster in Week 16.

With Vallejo back, he has been released and likely will be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The team did not announce the roster move but it appears on Tuesday’s NFL transaction report.

They also cut linebacker Tahir Whitehead and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson from the practice squad.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

