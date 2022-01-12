Whole Foods Says It’s Constitutional To Ban Black Lives Matter Masks
Whole Foods Market is claiming the US government is infringing on its constitutional right to ban employees from wearing Black Lives Matter masks. In a December 17 filing obtained by Bloomberg News, the Amazon-owned grocery chain argued that the National Labor Relation Board’s complaint about its BLM mask ban was actually...
Whole Foods stirred up a scandal in 2020 when employees of the grocery chain said they were punished (and, in some cases, fired) for wearing Black Lives Matter-printed face masks and other apparel, according to The New York Times. The Amazon-owned company denied the allegations and clarified that its dress code prohibits any non- company-related slogans. Affected employees across four states collectively filed a class-action lawsuit in defense of their attire, saying that the dress code had not been enforced for other slogans, such as those for LGBTQ+ rights, and was unfairly enforced for Black Lives Matter.
Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods is fighting a legal battle for the right to stop its employees from wearing “Black Lives Matter“ insignia on their face masks. According to a report by Bloomberg, the grocery chain's latest filing argues that forcing it to allow its employees to wear Black Lives Matter insignia suppresses the company's First Amendment rights. The filing comes as a response to a National Labour Relations Board complaint in December that the grocery chain was violating its employees’ rights by banning the BLM imagery. According to the NLRB, Whole Foods is denying its workers the right...
On CNN, Lisa Ling showcased one group in Oakland where Black youth are working with other young Asian Americans to provide escort services for elderly Asians. It’s no big deal, unless you’re among the elderly, scared by what is happening in our neighborhoods. It’s an example of the...
CHICAGO – Pastor Corey Brooks asked a question many are too afraid to ask: "What has Black Lives Matter done for our community?" On the 44th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil, the pastor was visited by Dumisani Washington, CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, and Darwin Jiles Jr., former ethnic vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.
AUSTIN, Texas: In a court filing, Whole Foods has said that the U.S. forcing it to allow its employees to wear Black Lives Matter masks will violate the company's constitutional rights. Lawyers for the Amazon-owned grocery chain made filings in response to to claims by the National Labor Relations Board...
In a new book, "Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter In America," five nationally-recognized Black journalists take a deep dive into racism in this country and how it has affected issues ranging from health care and Black wealth to policing and incarceration. The authors reach back to...
Surprising may not be the best word to describe this American history fact verified by The Washington Post, but it certainly is shockingly telling about this country’s past (and present). According to a database compiled by the publication, more than 1,700 members of Congress enslaved Black people at some...
BLM Spokeswoman Rachel Justice: “It’s true that covid-19 has, in the past, exhibited racist behavior, hitting black and brown populations much harder than whites. But we have always believed that change is possible for those who are willing to put in the work and do better. And now we have word that almost 200 San Diego Police employees are either in isolation or quarantine — meaning, they are off the streets. Better still, over 150 officers could face termination if they continue to refuse to get the vaccine. And that’s not even counting the more than 450 who have requested an exemption which they might not receive. We here at Black Lives Matter want to make it clear that we don’t wish anyone to die from covid-19. But we have to admit that it’s doing more to change the face of law enforcement than Defund the Police ever did, and that’s a good thing.”
This story is part of Fix’s What’s Next Issue, which looks ahead to the ideas and innovations that will shape the climate conversation in 2022, and asks what it means to have hope now. Check out the full issue here. Following the 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd’s...
Beth Howard came up with the slogan “Rednecks for Black Lives,” which has since become the name of a Facebook group interested in racial justice issues. Howard, who grew up in a poor, working-class mining family in rural Kentucky, is using the platform to challenge her fellow "rednecks and hillbillies" to educate themselves and to stand up in defense of Black lives.
DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
Welcome to "Excavating the Future," Capital & Main's series of conversations about what life could and should be like after the pandemic. In this episode, we speak with Melina Abdullah, a Cal State LA professor of Pan African Studies and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter (Los Angeles). Even if you only glance at the news, you’ve probably seen or heard her at rallies, reciting the names of Black Americans killed by police or speaking about the inclusion of ethnic studies in the California college curriculum. Her tactics can be confrontational. And she can be visionary. Melina grew up in East Oakland and comes from a lineage of activists; her German grandfather was a communist who opposed Hitler’s rise to power, her father, a trade unionist.
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) suggested that the Capitol rioters were jealous of all the gains Black Lives Matter protestors made in 2020. On Sunday, Meijer appeared on Meet The Press, where he credited the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “riot envy” that Donald Trump supporters had against liberal social justice activists the year before, Daily Mail reports. He also claimed that Democrats were feeling envious of Republicans in ‘less dramatic ways’ and held up ‘progressives’ calls to pack the Supreme Court.
Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet called a Black man the N-word, and she didn’t think anyone but family would know. It doesn’t matter. She shouldn’t have said it. There are things White people shouldn’t say. The N-word is one of them. I don’t care how influential...
“Excavating the Future” is a series produced by Capital & Main in partnership with KCET that explores what life could and should be like after the pandemic through conversations with leading writers, artists and activists. In this episode we speak with Melina Abdullah, a Cal State LA professor of...
