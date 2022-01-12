Whole Foods Says It’s Constitutional To Ban Black Lives Matter Masks

BLM Spokeswoman Rachel Justice: “It’s true that covid-19 has, in the past, exhibited racist behavior, hitting black and brown populations much harder than whites. But we have always believed that change is possible for those who are willing to put in the work and do better. And now we have word that almost 200 San Diego Police employees are either in isolation or quarantine — meaning, they are off the streets. Better still, over 150 officers could face termination if they continue to refuse to get the vaccine. And that’s not even counting the more than 450 who have requested an exemption which they might not receive. We here at Black Lives Matter want to make it clear that we don’t wish anyone to die from covid-19. But we have to admit that it’s doing more to change the face of law enforcement than Defund the Police ever did, and that’s a good thing.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO