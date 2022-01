Arsenal are seriously looking for a midfielder in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta needs to replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles after he joined AS Roma last week. The Arsenal manager spoke during his press conference last Friday and was very clear on the matter. "We are going to move and we are going to look for options because we are very short there", he said. Arsenal are currently looking for options outside the Premier League with Bruno Guimaraes as one of the names that emerged but Lyon are currently asking above 40M euros, with Juventus also interested.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO