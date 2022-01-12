ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

