Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO