Music

Foo Fighters Duel With Demons in ‘Studio 666′ Trailer

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 5 days ago
Foo Fighters square off against a host of supernatural ne'er-do-wells in the new trailer for their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666. The trailer opens with the band members mulling over different ways to commemorate their upcoming 10th studio album, with Grohl insisting, "We’ve gotta break the mold on this one."...

Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

